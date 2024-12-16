Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16: Winterlands event brings exclusive rewards
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16: Grab winter-themed rewards at the new Winterlands event.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16: With the December OB49 Update, Free Fire has brought Winterwander lands to the game which has transformed the Bermuda map into frosty tracks, icy water, and the trees are covered with snow. This new theme celebrates the winter season and the upcoming Christmas, allowing users to have an immersive experience. Now, the game has introduced a new Winterlands event which includes some of the exclusive winter-themed rewards. Know more about the event and how to grab free rewards with Free Fire MAX redeem codes.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16: Winterlands event rewards
The Free Fire Winterlands event has brought some exciting winter-themed rewards for players to transform their gameplay and style as per the new OB47 update theme. The rewards include AWM Frosty Skin, Melee Frosty Skin, two new bundles, Aurora Legendary Costume, and more. To grab these rewards, players will have to complete missions and earn Winterlands tokens which can be later used to unlock the Winterlands event rewards.
However, if you want free rewards without spending any diamonds or completing missions, then check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16:
FFW4FST9FQY2
FTY7FGN4XKHC
VY2KFXT9FQNC
FFPSTXV5FRDM
FXK2NDY5QSMX
FFPSYKMXTP2H
FY9MFW7KFSNN
FW2KQX9MFFPS
XF4SWKCH6KY4
YFW2Y7NQFV9S
GXFT7YNWTQSZ
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.
Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.
Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.
Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.
Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.
