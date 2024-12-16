Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16: Winterlands event brings exclusive rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16: With the December OB49 Update, Free Fire has brought Winterwander lands to the game which has transformed the Bermuda map into frosty tracks, icy water, and the trees are covered with snow. This new theme celebrates the winter season and the upcoming Christmas, allowing users to have an immersive experience. Now, the game has introduced a new Winterlands event which includes some of the exclusive winter-themed rewards. Know more about the event and how to grab free rewards with Free Fire MAX redeem codes.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 15

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16: Winterlands event rewards

The Free Fire Winterlands event has brought some exciting winter-themed rewards for players to transform their gameplay and style as per the new OB47 update theme. The rewards include AWM Frosty Skin, Melee Frosty Skin, two new bundles, Aurora Legendary Costume, and more. To grab these rewards, players will have to complete missions and earn Winterlands tokens which can be later used to unlock the Winterlands event rewards.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

However, if you want free rewards without spending any diamonds or completing missions, then check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 14

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16:

FFW4FST9FQY2

FTY7FGN4XKHC

VY2KFXT9FQNC

FFPSTXV5FRDM

FXK2NDY5QSMX

FFPSYKMXTP2H

FY9MFW7KFSNN

FW2KQX9MFFPS

XF4SWKCH6KY4

YFW2Y7NQFV9S

GXFT7YNWTQSZ

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 13

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!