Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16: Winterlands event brings exclusive rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16: Grab winter-themed rewards at the new Winterlands event.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 16 2024, 08:10 IST
Garena Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event is here: Know about themed missions, rewards, and more
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16: Winterlands event brings exclusive rewards
Free Fire Max has collaborated with a new South Indian film, Pushpa 2 which has brought new events, rewards, emotes, characters and more to the game. Pushpa 2 has recently been released in threaters and it is already gaining much popularity among the youth. 
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16: Winterlands event brings exclusive rewards
The Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event was rolled out today December 5 and it will stay live on the server till December 15. Therefore, players have a good 10 players to complete missions and win Pushpa 2-themed rewards.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16: Winterlands event brings exclusive rewards
The collaboration brings an exciting storyline to Free Fire Max with action-packed sequences, popular dialogues, and emotes that will enhance the gaming experience.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16: Winterlands event brings exclusive rewards
The Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event includes the new Pushpa-inspired character skins which include Pushpa Raj along with themed outfit and Pushpa's Axe. The event also includes new weapon skins themed around the film.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16: Winterlands event brings exclusive rewards
When players go to the Pushpa 2 event section, they will hear the new movie-themed music along with the icon dialogue "Main jhukega nahi!"
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16: Winterlands event brings exclusive rewards
The events bring exciting emotes that mimic Pusha's action and dance moves. Currently, the game is a new Faded Wheel event which includes Pusha's voice such as "Fire nahi, wildfire hai" and "Pushpa ko national khiladi samjha hai kya? International hai."
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16: Winterlands event brings exclusive rewards
Free Fire Max has also introduced a new Pushpa Raj bundle which includes a shirt, pants, hairstyle, shoes, and much more which resembles, Allu Arjun's character in the film Pushpa 2.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16: Winterlands event brings exclusive rewards
In upcoming updates, Garena is also expected to roll out themed missions such as survival tasks or bounty hunts, after which players can win exclusive rewards for free without spending any additional money or diamonds.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16: Winterlands event brings exclusive rewards
Apart from the Free Fire x Pushpa 2 collaboration, Garena has also rolled out the new OB47 update which includes new features, characters, and updates, to keep the game engaging and exciting for players.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16: Winterlands event brings exclusive rewards
Such events, updates, and collaborations increase excitement among players to win rewards and flaunt their gaming style with their squad. Now head towards the Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event and win amazing prizes.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16: Winterlands event brings exclusive rewards
Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16: With the December OB49 Update, Free Fire has brought Winterwander lands to the game which has transformed the Bermuda map into frosty tracks, icy water, and the trees are covered with snow. This new theme celebrates the winter season and the upcoming Christmas, allowing users to have an immersive experience. Now, the game has introduced a new Winterlands event which includes some of the exclusive winter-themed rewards. Know more about the event and how to grab free rewards with Free Fire MAX redeem codes.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 15

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16: Winterlands event rewards

The Free Fire Winterlands event has brought some exciting winter-themed rewards for players to transform their gameplay and style as per the new OB47 update theme. The rewards include AWM Frosty Skin, Melee Frosty Skin, two new bundles, Aurora Legendary Costume, and more. To grab these rewards, players will have to complete missions and earn Winterlands tokens which can be later used to unlock the Winterlands event rewards.

However, if you want free rewards without spending any diamonds or completing missions, then check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 14

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16:

FFW4FST9FQY2

FTY7FGN4XKHC

VY2KFXT9FQNC

FFPSTXV5FRDM

FXK2NDY5QSMX

FFPSYKMXTP2H

FY9MFW7KFSNN

FW2KQX9MFFPS

XF4SWKCH6KY4

YFW2Y7NQFV9S

GXFT7YNWTQSZ

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 13

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

First Published Date: 16 Dec, 08:10 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets