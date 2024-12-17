Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 17: Here’s what coming with January 2025 Booyah Pass

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 17: Free Fire has rolled out all the major updates for December 2024. Now, in just a few days we will enter the new year with new upgrades, features, events, rewards, and more. After a long wait, it's almost time for new the Booyah Passes, however, we still have a few weeks left till we get our hands on the new exclusive rewards. Therefore, let's have a look at what is likely to come with the new January 2025 Booyah Pass. Also, if you are looking for exclusive event rewards and do not wish to spend diamonds or money check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 17.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 17: January 2025 Booyah Pass

The January 2025 Booyah Pass will be rolled out on the first day of the new month with a new theme and exclusive rewards. We expect that the upcoming Boyaah Pass will include rewards such as Mad Stitcher Avatar, SCAR – Stitched Tailer, Skyboard – Sharp Stitches, Loot Box – Sharp Stitches, Jeep – Stitched Wheels, Scissor Savvy Emote, and much more. However, will have to buy the Booyah Pass by spending the in-game currency. If you do not wish to spend money, then know how you can get free rewards by redeeming Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 15

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 17:

XMAS2024FF

FFSUMMER2024

FREEFIREMAX2024

FFMAX0123ABCD

FFGEMS2024.

WINTERFEST2024

CHARMEXMAS

BOOSTERFFMAX

MAXGG2024

FFDIAMONDS2024

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 14

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 17: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!