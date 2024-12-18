Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 18: Here what’s new at Winterlands Aurora Event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 18: Since the roll of the Free Fire OB47 update, the game has been made into a winter wonderland with snow, icy tracks, snow fields, and more. However, to keep the holiday spirit high, Free Fire has rolled out a winter-themed event called Winterlands Aurora Event which comes with a new character ability, bundles, skins, and more, providing players with an enhanced game experience. If you also want to experience the new event features and grab rewards then know about Winterlands Aurora Event and also check the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 18.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 18: About Winterlands Aurora Event

The Winterlands Aurora Event finally brings a new character named Koda who has the Aurora Vision ability which works well with enemy detection. It also brings sharp focus and speed to the gameplay. Free Fire has also introduced frosty tracks for easy movement and fighting in Winterlands. These new tracks will be found on the Bermuda map and in Clash Squad mode. Apart from this, the event includes Aurora Legendary Costume which is a unisex outfit designed for Winterlands. Now, check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 18 to grab free exclusive rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 18:

FFPSTXV5FRDM

FXK2NDY5QSMX

FFPSYKMXTP2H

FY9MFW7KFSNN

FW2KQX9MFFPS

FFW4FST9FQY2

FTY7FGN4XKHC

VY2KFXT9FQNC

XF4SWKCH6KY4

YFW2Y7NQFV9S

GXFT7YNWTQSZ

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 18: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

