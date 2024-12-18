Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 18: Here what’s new at Winterlands Aurora Event
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 18: Here’s everything new rolled out with Winterlands Aurora Event.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 18: Since the roll of the Free Fire OB47 update, the game has been made into a winter wonderland with snow, icy tracks, snow fields, and more. However, to keep the holiday spirit high, Free Fire has rolled out a winter-themed event called Winterlands Aurora Event which comes with a new character ability, bundles, skins, and more, providing players with an enhanced game experience. If you also want to experience the new event features and grab rewards then know about Winterlands Aurora Event and also check the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 18.
Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 17
You may be interested in
- Mist Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Abyss Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Imagination Grey
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 18: About Winterlands Aurora Event
The Winterlands Aurora Event finally brings a new character named Koda who has the Aurora Vision ability which works well with enemy detection. It also brings sharp focus and speed to the gameplay. Free Fire has also introduced frosty tracks for easy movement and fighting in Winterlands. These new tracks will be found on the Bermuda map and in Clash Squad mode. Apart from this, the event includes Aurora Legendary Costume which is a unisex outfit designed for Winterlands. Now, check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 18 to grab free exclusive rewards.
Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 18:
FFPSTXV5FRDM
FXK2NDY5QSMX
FFPSYKMXTP2H
FY9MFW7KFSNN
FW2KQX9MFFPS
FFW4FST9FQY2
FTY7FGN4XKHC
VY2KFXT9FQNC
XF4SWKCH6KY4
YFW2Y7NQFV9S
GXFT7YNWTQSZ
Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 15
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 18: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.
Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.
Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.
Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.
Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.
One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71734490534775