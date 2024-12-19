Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 19: Get Frosty Furry Bundle at Faded Wheel event
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 19: Here are the ways to get the new Frosty Furry Bundle.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 19: Free Fire Max is currently running on the OB47 update which has brought snow lands to the game. Alongside the new updates, Garena has also announced a few events which consist of exclusive winter-themed rewards including the new Frosty Furry Bundle. If you also want to get this new bundle, players will have to spend their diamonds, the in-game currency. However, not many players wish to spend a hefty amount, therefore, buyers can take advantage of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes.
Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 18
You may be interested in
- Titanium Black
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Mist Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Abyss Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Imagination Grey
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 19: How to get Frosty Furry Bundle
The Frosty Furry Bundle was announced at the new Faded Wheel event on December 17 and it will stay on the serve to purchase till December 23. Therefore, players have only a few days left to grab the new costume. The Frosty Furry Bundle includes a top, bottoms, shoes, mask, head, and face paint which looks quite attractive when put together. To get hands on the bundle, players will have to spend diamonds. However, to get it for free, here' the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 19.
Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 17
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 19:
AYNFFQPXTW9K
RLXFHW8BTAPE
FFPRDYPFC9XA
XF4SWKCH6KY4
FC4XSKWQFX9Y
FXK2NDY5QSMX
NPTFYW7QPXN2
FFAGTXV5FRKH
FFW2Y7NQFV9S
FV4SF2CQFY9M
PSFFTXV5FRDK
FFFFTXV5FRD
FFXMTK9QFFX9
RDNAFV2KX2CQ
BLFY7MSTFXV2
FFWSY3NQFV7M
Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 19: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.
Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.
Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.
Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.
Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.
One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71734575363349