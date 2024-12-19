Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 19: Get Frosty Furry Bundle at Faded Wheel event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 19: Free Fire Max is currently running on the OB47 update which has brought snow lands to the game. Alongside the new updates, Garena has also announced a few events which consist of exclusive winter-themed rewards including the new Frosty Furry Bundle. If you also want to get this new bundle, players will have to spend their diamonds, the in-game currency. However, not many players wish to spend a hefty amount, therefore, buyers can take advantage of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 19: How to get Frosty Furry Bundle

The Frosty Furry Bundle was announced at the new Faded Wheel event on December 17 and it will stay on the serve to purchase till December 23. Therefore, players have only a few days left to grab the new costume. The Frosty Furry Bundle includes a top, bottoms, shoes, mask, head, and face paint which looks quite attractive when put together. To get hands on the bundle, players will have to spend diamonds. However, to get it for free, here' the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 19.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 19:

AYNFFQPXTW9K

RLXFHW8BTAPE

FFPRDYPFC9XA

XF4SWKCH6KY4

FC4XSKWQFX9Y

FXK2NDY5QSMX

NPTFYW7QPXN2

FFAGTXV5FRKH

FFW2Y7NQFV9S

FV4SF2CQFY9M

PSFFTXV5FRDK

FFFFTXV5FRD

FFXMTK9QFFX9

RDNAFV2KX2CQ

BLFY7MSTFXV2

FFWSY3NQFV7M

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 19: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

