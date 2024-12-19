Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 19: Get Frosty Furry Bundle at Faded Wheel event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 19: Get Frosty Furry Bundle at Faded Wheel event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 19: Here are the ways to get the new Frosty Furry Bundle.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Dec 19 2024, 08:03 IST
Free Fire OB47 update release date in India: Check out new features, rewards, and more
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 19: Get Frosty Furry Bundle at Faded Wheel event
The Free Fire OB47 update has now been rolled out today, December 4 in India with new features, a snowy Bermuda map, a new character, rewards, and more.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 19: Get Frosty Furry Bundle at Faded Wheel event
Now, players can download the OB47 update and explore the new features and changes including new characters, winter tracks, and more.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 19: Get Frosty Furry Bundle at Faded Wheel event
The Free Fire OB47 update brings Winter Wonderland to the Bermuda map covering the trails and tracks with snow and ice. On the map, players will be able to see Frosty Tracks, Aurora-affected Coin Machines, a festive clock tower, frozen water, and more.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 19: Get Frosty Furry Bundle at Faded Wheel event
With the OB47 update, Free Fire has introduced a new Clash Squad mode that will include new maps, weapons, and gameplay.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 19: Get Frosty Furry Bundle at Faded Wheel event
The update brings a new character named Koda with special abilities. Koda will have Aurora Vision capabilities which will enhance the enemy detection and mobility of the player. The character also takes quicker action when the enemy is spotted.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 19: Get Frosty Furry Bundle at Faded Wheel event
The Free Fire OB47 update also brings new weapons such as M590 which is a shotgun with explosion effect abilities. Additionally, the game brings enhancements to other weapons such as  P90, M4A1, M14, TROGON and M814.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 19: Get Frosty Furry Bundle at Faded Wheel event
To download the Free Fire OB47 update, players are advised to install it via the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Avoid using third-party downloads as they may contain viruses or trojans that may infect your device.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 19: Get Frosty Furry Bundle at Faded Wheel event
Free Fire will also introduce Battle Royale and Clash Squad updates that will include BR Vending Machine, Frosty Track, CS Mushroom Purchase Optimization, and Cyber Mushroom Optimization.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 19: Get Frosty Furry Bundle at Faded Wheel event
Therefore, with the new December update players can enjoy the winter and holiday season within the game with a new winter wonderland theme and new Bermuda map.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 19: Get Frosty Furry Bundle at Faded Wheel event
Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 19.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 19: Free Fire Max is currently running on the OB47 update which has brought snow lands to the game. Alongside the new updates, Garena has also announced a few events which consist of exclusive winter-themed rewards including the new Frosty Furry Bundle. If you also want to get this new bundle, players will have to spend their diamonds, the in-game currency. However, not many players wish to spend a hefty amount, therefore, buyers can take advantage of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 18

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 19: How to get Frosty Furry Bundle 

The Frosty Furry Bundle was announced at the new Faded Wheel event on December 17 and it will stay on the serve to purchase till December 23. Therefore, players have only a few days left to grab the new costume. The Frosty Furry Bundle includes a top, bottoms, shoes, mask, head, and face paint which looks quite attractive when put together. To get hands on the bundle, players will have to spend diamonds. However, to get it for free, here' the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 19.

Also read
Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 17

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 19:

AYNFFQPXTW9K 

RLXFHW8BTAPE 

FFPRDYPFC9XA 

XF4SWKCH6KY4 

FC4XSKWQFX9Y

FXK2NDY5QSMX

NPTFYW7QPXN2 

FFAGTXV5FRKH 

FFW2Y7NQFV9S

FV4SF2CQFY9M

PSFFTXV5FRDK 

FFFFTXV5FRD

FFXMTK9QFFX9 

RDNAFV2KX2CQ 

BLFY7MSTFXV2 

FFWSY3NQFV7M

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 19: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

First Published Date: 19 Dec, 08:03 IST
