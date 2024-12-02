Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 2: Know about Nagi Ring Event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 2: Free Fire is expanding its Blue Lock collaboration with another event called Nagi Ring. The game recently introduced the Isagi Ring event and Blue Lock faded wheel which includes some of the exclusive anime-themed rewards. Now, with another event, players will get another chance to utilise their Isagi Tokens to redeem exclusive rewards effectively. Therefore, now more about Blue Lock collaborated Nagi Ring Event and also check out the Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 2.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 2: Nagi Ring Event rewards

The Free Fire x Blue Lock Nagi Ring Event was rolled out on November 29 to the Indian server. It is an 8-day event, therefore, the event will last till December 7. The event includes some exciting rewards such as Nagi Team V Bundle, Nagi's Trapping, FAMAS – Blue Lock, and Isagi Tokens which can be redeemed for the rewards. To get their hands on the event-exclusive rewards, players will have to spin by spending diamonds. However, if you do not wish to spend diamonds, then players can also get gaming rewards for free by redeeming Free Fire MAX codes. Know how to redeem codes

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 2:

UDHSF2TQFFMK

FYSCT4NKFM9X

FXK2NDY5QSMX

FV4SF2CQFY9M

GXFT7YNWTQSZ

VY2KFXT9FQNC

TFW2Y7NQFV9S

TYW2FVQ9SZB6

XFVQWKYHTN2P

FY9MFW7KFSNN

FFXCY2MSF7PY

FFYCTSHMYN2Y

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 2: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

