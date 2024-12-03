Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 3: Evo Vault Event December 2024

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 3: Free Fire Max is one of the most played Battle Royale games in India with a huge fan base. Over the years, it has improved and provided players advanced gaming experience with exciting events, rewards, graphics, and more. However, what makes the game more fun? It is a real-time warzone experience where players can experience top-notch weaponry and choose the best one which suits their gaming style. Now, players have a chance to upgrade their guns with the new Evo Vault Event in December 2024.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 3: About Evo Vault Event December 2024

The Evo Vault Event was rolled out on December 1 and it will stay on the server for a good 30 days, therefore, players have plenty of time to get their hands on the desired weapon. The Evo Vault rewards include AK47- Blue Flame Draco, Thompson- Cindered Colossal, SCAR- Megalodon Alpha, M4A1- Infernal Draco, Infernal Draco (M4A1) Token Crate, Armor Crate, and more, allowing players to upgrade their guns. However, to get these guns, players will have to spin with each one costing them 20 diamonds. If you do not wish to spend diamonds, then check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 3.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 3:

FFCMCPSJ99S3

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

UVX9PYZV54AC

XZJZE25WEFJJ

U8S47JGJH5MG

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 3: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

