Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 4: Grab exciting rewards for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 4: The Indian server of Free Fire Max is expected to get the OB47 update today which will take the players to a winter-themed gaming setup. With a new monthly update, the game will gradually announce new and exciting events which will consist of exclusive rewards, missions, and more. While the new gaming rewards come at a price, players can also grab it for free by redeeming Free Free Max redeem codes. Know more about redeem codes and how players can get rewards such as bundles, skins, outfits, and others for free.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 4: What are redeem codes?

Free Fire MAX redeem codes are 12 to 16 alphanumeric combinations of codes with each consisting of an exclusive reward. These codes are only available for a limited period of time and players can redeem them on a first-come, first-served basis. These give players a chance to win exciting events or gaming rewards such as diamonds, bundles, outfits, emotes, and others for free. However, players have to act fast as only the first 500 players can redeem codes and gain a chance to win rewards. Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 4 and grab your rewards for today.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 4:

590XATDKPVRG28N

2W9FVBM36O5QGTK

BMD8FUSQO4ZGINA

O74JF9YC6HXKGDU

AJEBVGL3ZYTKNUS

68SZRP57IY4T2AH

V8CI2B3TL6QYXG7

WOPLMFJ4NTDHR3V

4PAS6TQ87CXMLNV

NRD8L6Y7M4E29U1

CT6P42J7GRH50Y8

YW2B64F7V8DHJM5

VQRB39SHXW10IM8

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 4: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

