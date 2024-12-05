Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 5: Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event

By: HT TECH
Dec 05 2024, 08:03 IST
Free Fire OB47 update release date in India: Check out new features, rewards, and more
The Free Fire OB47 update has now been rolled out today, December 4 in India with new features, a snowy Bermuda map, a new character, rewards, and more.
Now, players can download the OB47 update and explore the new features and changes including new characters, winter tracks, and more.
The Free Fire OB47 update brings Winter Wonderland to the Bermuda map covering the trails and tracks with snow and ice. On the map, players will be able to see Frosty Tracks, Aurora-affected Coin Machines, a festive clock tower, frozen water, and more.
With the OB47 update, Free Fire has introduced a new Clash Squad mode that will include new maps, weapons, and gameplay.
The update brings a new character named Koda with special abilities. Koda will have Aurora Vision capabilities which will enhance the enemy detection and mobility of the player. The character also takes quicker action when the enemy is spotted.
The Free Fire OB47 update also brings new weapons such as M590 which is a shotgun with explosion effect abilities. Additionally, the game brings enhancements to other weapons such as  P90, M4A1, M14, TROGON and M814.
To download the Free Fire OB47 update, players are advised to install it via the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Avoid using third-party downloads as they may contain viruses or trojans that may infect your device.
Free Fire will also introduce Battle Royale and Clash Squad updates that will include BR Vending Machine, Frosty Track, CS Mushroom Purchase Optimization, and Cyber Mushroom Optimization.
Therefore, with the new December update players can enjoy the winter and holiday season within the game with a new winter wonderland theme and new Bermuda map.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 5 are here, grab your free rewards now.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 5: Free Fire is known for its epic brand collaboration which brings exciting events and rewards to the game. Recently the game collaborated with Blue Lock and now a new collaboration is on the way which is quite exciting for Indian users. In this new event, Free Fire is partnering with Pushpa 2, the famous South Indian film which has been gaining popularity among fans. This new collaboration has brought an event called Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event, know more about what it looks like.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 4

Today, the new Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event will be rolled out the game with a new storyline and action sequences for players to indulge in a unique gaming experience. During the event, the game will introduce Pushpa-inspired character skins, themed firearms and melee weapons, new emotes, themed missions and challenges, Pushpa-themed loot boxes or collectables, and much more. Therefore, keep your diamonds saved for this exclusive event and keep your game updated to enjoy the new upcoming event. 

Also, check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 5 to grab exclusive rewards for free. 

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 3

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 5:

6AWMGPMKL4K8 

FFTRJKSBDFSB 

FFBRA5JRDUNK

CTLQF6ZHXARJ 

FFWST4NYM6XB

FV4SF2CQFY9M 

GXFT7YNWTQSZ 

FFXCY2MSF7PY

FTY7FGN4XKHC 

RDNAFV2KX2CQ

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 2

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 5: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

First Published Date: 05 Dec, 08:03 IST
