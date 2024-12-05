Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 5: Free Fire is known for its epic brand collaboration which brings exciting events and rewards to the game. Recently the game collaborated with Blue Lock and now a new collaboration is on the way which is quite exciting for Indian users. In this new event, Free Fire is partnering with Pushpa 2, the famous South Indian film which has been gaining popularity among fans. This new collaboration has brought an event called Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event, know more about what it looks like.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 4

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 5: Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event

Today, the new Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event will be rolled out the game with a new storyline and action sequences for players to indulge in a unique gaming experience. During the event, the game will introduce Pushpa-inspired character skins, themed firearms and melee weapons, new emotes, themed missions and challenges, Pushpa-themed loot boxes or collectables, and much more. Therefore, keep your diamonds saved for this exclusive event and keep your game updated to enjoy the new upcoming event.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also, check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 5 to grab exclusive rewards for free.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 3

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 5:

6AWMGPMKL4K8

FFTRJKSBDFSB

FFBRA5JRDUNK

CTLQF6ZHXARJ

FFWST4NYM6XB

FV4SF2CQFY9M

GXFT7YNWTQSZ

FFXCY2MSF7PY

FTY7FGN4XKHC

RDNAFV2KX2CQ

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 2

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 5: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!