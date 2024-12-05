Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 5: Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 5: Know what the Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event has in store for the players.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 5: Free Fire is known for its epic brand collaboration which brings exciting events and rewards to the game. Recently the game collaborated with Blue Lock and now a new collaboration is on the way which is quite exciting for Indian users. In this new event, Free Fire is partnering with Pushpa 2, the famous South Indian film which has been gaining popularity among fans. This new collaboration has brought an event called Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event, know more about what it looks like.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 5: Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event
Today, the new Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event will be rolled out the game with a new storyline and action sequences for players to indulge in a unique gaming experience. During the event, the game will introduce Pushpa-inspired character skins, themed firearms and melee weapons, new emotes, themed missions and challenges, Pushpa-themed loot boxes or collectables, and much more. Therefore, keep your diamonds saved for this exclusive event and keep your game updated to enjoy the new upcoming event.
Also, check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 5 to grab exclusive rewards for free.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 5:
6AWMGPMKL4K8
FFTRJKSBDFSB
FFBRA5JRDUNK
CTLQF6ZHXARJ
FFWST4NYM6XB
FV4SF2CQFY9M
GXFT7YNWTQSZ
FFXCY2MSF7PY
FTY7FGN4XKHC
RDNAFV2KX2CQ
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 5: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.
Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.
Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.
Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.
Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.
