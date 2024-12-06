Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 6: Know how to win Pushpa’s Axe

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 6: Free Fire has recently rolled out the OB47 update with new features, characters, rewards, and more to bring the winter wonderlands to the game. However, in a new collaboration with Free Fire and Pushpa 2, the new South Indian film starring Allu Arjun, the game brought some exciting themed bundles, weapons, challenges, voice packs, and more for players. If you are also a Pushpa fan then this event is just for you as it brings several themed rewards to enhance the gaming experience.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 6: Free Fire x Pushpa 2, How to get Pushpa's Axe

Free Fire MAX has rolled out Pushpa's Adventure event which consists of some exciting gaming rewards such as the Pushpa's Axe, Monster Truck, and Pushpa 2 Voice Pack. To get their hands on Pushpa's Axe players will have to gather 3 friends that will help you break the chains and unlock the Axe. Players can send invites directly via the event page or send them an invite code to join and break the chains. Once all chains are broken, the Axe will be unlocked and players can use it during the battle. Also, check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 6.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 6:

FFMAX0123ABCD

FFGEMS2024

WINTERFEST2024

CHARMEXMAS

BOOSTERFFMAX

MAXGG2024

FFDIAMONDS2024

XMAS2024FF

FFSUMMER2024

FREEFIREMAX2024

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 6: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

