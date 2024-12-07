Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 7: Dawn Voyage 2025 event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 7: Free Fire has recently rolled out the awaited December update, the OB47. The new update has brought winter wonderlands to the Bermuda map with frosty tracks, frozen lakes, and more to keep them hooked with the holiday vibes. Alongside the OB47 update, the game has also introduced new events for players to gain exclusive rewards. Recently, the game has rolled out Dawn Voyage which brings some exciting gaming gears, know more about the event.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 6

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 7: Dawn Voyage 2025 event

The Dawn Voyage 2025 event is a challenge-based event where players have to complete a mission to gain access to rewards. It has missions such as reaching Heroic two times to get - Three Pointer Emote, Reaching Heroic four times to get the Parachute: Stormy Ascent, Reaching Heroic six times to get the M4A1: Stormy Ascent, and more. These events bring a dynamic experience to the gameplay, allowing players to explore new challenges and win by completing quests. However, if you do wish to earn rewards for free and without any hassle then check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 7.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 5: Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 7:

RDNAFV2KX2CQ.

FFV2TSQ7XVKK.

AYNFFQPXTW9K.

FFW4FST9FQY2.

FW2KQX9MFFPS.

FFWSY2MSFXQK.

FREEFIREMAX2024.

6AWMGPMKL4K8.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 4

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 7: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!