Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 8: Unlock Pushpa 2 special rewards and exclusive skins

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 8: Free Fire MAX continues to host various events, keeping the gaming experience fresh for players. With the recent release of Pushpa 2: The Rule in Indian theaters, the movie has sparked interest among fans. As part of this collaboration, Free Fire MAX has launched a special event offering exclusive rewards. This event, titled "Pushpa's Adventure," allows players to complete missions and earn free in-game items.

The Pushpa's Adventure event went live on the Indian server on December 5, 2024, and will run until December 15, 2024. The event is divided into two parts, each requiring players to complete specific tasks to claim rewards.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 7: Dawn Voyage 2025 event rewards

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

1. Escape the Chase Monster Truck Skin

To unlock this reward, players must complete the following missions:

Win three times in either Battle Royale or Clash Squad mode.

Achieve five headshots against opponents.

Play five ranked matches.

Visit the event page for two consecutive days.

If you complete all these tasks, you will get the Escape the Chase Monster Truck skin.

2. Pushpa's Axe Skin

To obtain the Pushpa's Axe skin, players must break four chains. One chain can be broken individually, while the remaining three require players to send requests to friends. These requests can be made directly in the game or through an invitation code. When friends accept the request, one chain will break at a time, allowing players to unlock Pushpa's Axe skin.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 6

For those looking for more rewards without participating in missions, Garena Free Fire MAX has also released redeem codes for December 8, 2024. Players can redeem these codes to collect in-game rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 8:

4PAS6TQ87CXMLNV

VQRB39SHXW10IM8

NRD8L6Y7M4E29U1

YW2B64F7V8DHJM5

BMD8FUSQO4ZGINA

68SZRP57IY4T2AH

WOPLMFJ4NTDHR3V

CT6P42J7GRH50Y8

590XATDKPVRG28N

V8CI2B3TL6QYXG7

O74JF9YC6HXKGDU

2W9FVBM36O5QGTK

AJEBVGL3ZYTKNUS

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 4

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 8: Steps to redeem codes

Log in to your Garena Free Fire MAX account (avoid guest accounts). Visit the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com. Log in using your Google, Facebook, VK, or other linked accounts. Enter the redeem code in the provided box. Click "OK" to receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!