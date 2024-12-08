Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 8: Unlock Pushpa 2 special rewards and exclusive skins

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 8: Unlock Pushpa 2 special rewards and exclusive skins

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 8: Exciting rewards await players with the Pushpa 2 event. Complete missions or redeem codes for exclusive in-game items.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 08 2024, 10:52 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 8
Get exclusive rewards in Free Fire MAX by completing missions and redeeming special codes today. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 8: Free Fire MAX continues to host various events, keeping the gaming experience fresh for players. With the recent release of Pushpa 2: The Rule in Indian theaters, the movie has sparked interest among fans. As part of this collaboration, Free Fire MAX has launched a special event offering exclusive rewards. This event, titled "Pushpa's Adventure," allows players to complete missions and earn free in-game items.

The Pushpa's Adventure event went live on the Indian server on December 5, 2024, and will run until December 15, 2024. The event is divided into two parts, each requiring players to complete specific tasks to claim rewards.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G
  • Cobalt Violet
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹91,999
Check details

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 7: Dawn Voyage 2025 event rewards

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

1. Escape the Chase Monster Truck Skin

To unlock this reward, players must complete the following missions:

  • Win three times in either Battle Royale or Clash Squad mode.
  • Achieve five headshots against opponents.
  • Play five ranked matches.
  • Visit the event page for two consecutive days.

If you complete all these tasks, you will get the Escape the Chase Monster Truck skin.

2. Pushpa's Axe Skin

To obtain the Pushpa's Axe skin, players must break four chains. One chain can be broken individually, while the remaining three require players to send requests to friends. These requests can be made directly in the game or through an invitation code. When friends accept the request, one chain will break at a time, allowing players to unlock Pushpa's Axe skin.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 6

For those looking for more rewards without participating in missions, Garena Free Fire MAX has also released redeem codes for December 8, 2024. Players can redeem these codes to collect in-game rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 8:

4PAS6TQ87CXMLNV

VQRB39SHXW10IM8

NRD8L6Y7M4E29U1

YW2B64F7V8DHJM5

BMD8FUSQO4ZGINA

68SZRP57IY4T2AH

WOPLMFJ4NTDHR3V

CT6P42J7GRH50Y8

590XATDKPVRG28N

V8CI2B3TL6QYXG7

O74JF9YC6HXKGDU

2W9FVBM36O5QGTK

 AJEBVGL3ZYTKNUS

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 4

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 8: Steps to redeem codes

  1. Log in to your Garena Free Fire MAX account (avoid guest accounts).
  2. Visit the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.
  3. Log in using your Google, Facebook, VK, or other linked accounts.
  4. Enter the redeem code in the provided box.
  5. Click "OK" to receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Dec, 10:52 IST
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 18: diwali faded wheel event garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: check out diwali lucky draw event gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: access latest codes now red dead redemption 3 speculation ignites as rob wiethoff drops hints about future directions gta san andreas definitive edition to exit ps plus free games on this date- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta 6 may face intense rivalry as former rockstar founder’s mindseye enters gaming arena grand theft hamlet: fan made film blends shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 trailer 2 release

GTA 6 trailer 2 release: Rockstar Games dev breaks silence
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 7: Dawn Voyage 2025 event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 7: Dawn Voyage 2025 event rewards
Rockstar Games

GTA 6 new trailer likely to release today: Here’s what fans speculating on anniversary buzz
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 6: Know how to win Pushpa’s Axe

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 6: Pushpa 2 tips
GTA 6-like open-world games on PS5 that you shouldn't miss

GTA 6-like open-world games on PS5 that you shouldn't miss

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets