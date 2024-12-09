Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 9: Pushpa 2 Ring event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 9: This past week, Free Fire has rolled out some of the major gaming updates which has grabbed much attention in the industry. Free Fire rolled out the December OB47 update with a new theme, rewards and event. Now, the game has collaborated with Pushpa 2 to promote the film and provide players with exciting themed rewards such as Pushpa 2 voice back, character-inspired bundle, weapons, and much more. Now Free Fire has rolled out the Pushpa 2 Ring which includes some exciting rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 9: About Pushpa 2 Ring event

The Garena Free Fire MAX x Pushpa 2 collaboration was announced on December 6 to the game and it will stay on the server till January 3, 2024. Therefore, players have plenty of time to get hold of the rewards. The collaboration includes the Pushpa 2 Ring event which consists of film-based rewards such as Pushpa Raj Bundle, Gloo Wall – Fire Hai Main, and Universal Ring Tokens. To grab the rewards, players will have to spin or make the purchase of the desired rewards.

However, if you don't wish to spend diamonds or money then check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 9 to grab free rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 9:

FFMAX0123ABCD

FFGEMS2024

WINTERFEST2024

CHARMEXMAS

BOOSTERFFMAX

MAXGG2024

FFDIAMONDS2024

XMAS2024FF

FFSUMMER2024

FREEFIREMAX2024

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 9: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

