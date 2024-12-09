Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 9: Pushpa 2 Ring event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 9: Pushpa 2 Ring event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 9: Know how to get the new Pushpa Raj Bundle within the Garena Free Fire MAX x Pushpa 2 event collaboration.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 09 2024, 08:13 IST
Icon
Garena Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event is here: Know about themed missions, rewards, and more
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 9: Pushpa 2 Ring event rewards
1/10 Free Fire Max has collaborated with a new South Indian film, Pushpa 2 which has brought new events, rewards, emotes, characters and more to the game. Pushpa 2 has recently been released in threaters and it is already gaining much popularity among the youth. 
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 9: Pushpa 2 Ring event rewards
2/10 The Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event was rolled out today December 5 and it will stay live on the server till December 15. Therefore, players have a good 10 players to complete missions and win Pushpa 2-themed rewards. (Garena Free Fire)
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 9: Pushpa 2 Ring event rewards
3/10 The collaboration brings an exciting storyline to Free Fire Max with action-packed sequences, popular dialogues, and emotes that will enhance the gaming experience.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 9: Pushpa 2 Ring event rewards
4/10 The Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event includes the new Pushpa-inspired character skins which include Pushpa Raj along with themed outfit and Pushpa’s Axe. The event also includes new weapon skins themed around the film.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 9: Pushpa 2 Ring event rewards
5/10 When players go to the Pushpa 2 event section, they will hear the new movie-themed music along with the icon dialogue “Main jhukega nahi!”  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 9: Pushpa 2 Ring event rewards
6/10 The events bring exciting emotes that mimic Pusha’s action and dance moves. Currently, the game is a new Faded Wheel event which includes Pusha’s voice such as “Fire nahi, wildfire hai” and “Pushpa ko national khiladi samjha hai kya? International hai.” (Garena Free Fire)
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 9: Pushpa 2 Ring event rewards
7/10 Free Fire Max has also introduced a new Pushpa Raj bundle which includes a shirt, pants, hairstyle, shoes, and much more which resembles, Allu Arjun’s character in the film Pushpa 2. (Free Fire/ Instagram)
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 9: Pushpa 2 Ring event rewards
8/10 In upcoming updates, Garena is also expected to roll out themed missions such as survival tasks or bounty hunts, after which players can win exclusive rewards for free without spending any additional money or diamonds.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 9: Pushpa 2 Ring event rewards
9/10 Apart from the Free Fire x Pushpa 2 collaboration, Garena has also rolled out the new OB47 update which includes new features, characters, and updates, to keep the game engaging and exciting for players.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 9: Pushpa 2 Ring event rewards
10/10 Such events, updates, and collaborations increase excitement among players to win rewards and flaunt their gaming style with their squad. Now head towards the Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event and win amazing prizes. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 9: Pushpa 2 Ring event rewards
icon View all Images
Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 9. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 9: This past week, Free Fire has rolled out some of the major gaming updates which has grabbed much attention in the industry. Free Fire rolled out the December OB47 update with a new theme, rewards and event. Now, the game has collaborated with Pushpa 2 to promote the film and provide players with exciting themed rewards such as Pushpa 2 voice back, character-inspired bundle, weapons, and much more. Now Free Fire has rolled out the Pushpa 2 Ring which includes some exciting rewards. 

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 8

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G
  • Cobalt Violet
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹91,999
Check details

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 9: About Pushpa 2 Ring event 

The Garena Free Fire MAX x Pushpa 2 collaboration was announced on December 6 to the game and it will stay on the server till January 3, 2024. Therefore, players have plenty of time to get hold of the rewards. The collaboration includes the Pushpa 2 Ring event which consists of film-based rewards such as Pushpa Raj Bundle, Gloo Wall – Fire Hai Main, and Universal Ring Tokens. To grab the rewards, players will have to spin or make the purchase of the desired rewards. 

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

However, if you don't wish to spend diamonds or money then check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 9 to grab free rewards.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 7: Dawn Voyage 2025 event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 9:

FFMAX0123ABCD

FFGEMS2024

WINTERFEST2024

CHARMEXMAS

BOOSTERFFMAX

MAXGG2024

FFDIAMONDS2024

XMAS2024FF

FFSUMMER2024

FREEFIREMAX2024

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 6

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 9:  Steps to redeem codes

 

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Dec, 08:13 IST
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 18: diwali faded wheel event garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: check out diwali lucky draw event gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: access latest codes now red dead redemption 3 speculation ignites as rob wiethoff drops hints about future directions gta san andreas definitive edition to exit ps plus free games on this date- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta 6 may face intense rivalry as former rockstar founder’s mindseye enters gaming arena grand theft hamlet: fan made film blends shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online Agents of Sabotage

GTA Online Agents of Sabotage: Upcoming DLC brings new missions, characters, vehicles, and exciting adventures
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 8

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 8: Unlock Pushpa 2 special rewards and exclusive skins
GTA 6 trailer 2 release

GTA 6 trailer 2 release: Rockstar Games dev breaks silence
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 7: Dawn Voyage 2025 event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 7: Dawn Voyage 2025 event rewards
Rockstar Games

GTA 6 new trailer release: Here’s what fans speculating on anniversary buzz

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets