Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 11: Booyah Ring event rewards
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 11: Grab a chance to win Booyah Captain Bundle, Booyah Leader Bundle, and other rewards during the Booyah Ring event.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 11: Battle Royale games such as Free Fire MAX is all about high graphics, real-time gameplay, warzone experience, and more. Alongside gameplay, events are another exciting part of such games as they provide players with a chance to win and grab exclusive rewards. Every month, Free Fire Max introduces a series of events to keep players hooked to getting rewards. Now, it has rolled out the Booyah Ring event with some exciting rewards wrapped for players.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 11: About Booyah Ring event
The Free Fire Booyah Ring event was announced on November 8 and it will stay live on the server till November 21. The event consists of some fun rewards such as Booyah Captain Bundle, Booyah Leader Bundle, Thompson – Cyber Claws, Parang – Booyah Bling, Universal Ring Tokens, and much more. However, to grab these rewards players will have to spin as it's a luck-based event. Each spin will cost players 20 diamonds, costing real money. Therefore, players can also get free rewards by redeeming Free Fire MAX redeem codes.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 11:
YW2B64F7V8DHJM5
VQRB39SHXW10IM8
CT6P42J7GRH50Y8
NRD8L6Y7M4E29U1
590XATDKPVRG28N
O74JF9YC6HXKGDU
68SZRP57IY4T2AH
WOPLMFJ4NTDHR3V
2W9FVBM36O5QGTK
BMD8FUSQO4ZGINA
WOPLMFJ4NTDHR3V
590XATDKPVRG28N
YW2B64F7V8DHJM5
CT6P42J7GRH50Y8
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 11: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.
Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.
Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.
Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.
Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.
