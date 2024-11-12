Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 12: Mystery Shop rewards and more
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 12: Get a chance to win exclusive rewards such as On Vacation Bundle, Country Fest Belle Bundle, and more from the new Mystery Shop.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 12: At the start of November, Free Fire rolled out the Booyah Pass for the month with new themes, rewards, and features. Then, the game finally concluded the Diwali events and is now rolling out some exciting events to keep players hooked to the game. Earlier, we came across the Booyah Ring event, and now the game is a new Mystery Shop that includes some of the exclusive rewards. Know more about this new event shop.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 12: About Mystery Shop
The Free Fire Mystery Shop was rolled out on November 11 and it will stay live on the server till November 17, which is quite a short duration for players to grab all the exciting rewards. The shop includes two separate prize pools which include rewards such as the On Vacation Bundle, Country Fest Belle Bundle, emotes, skin, outfits, and much more. To get hands-on these rewards, players are first required to draw a discount percentage, then they can also to either of the price pool select their desired items which are to be purchased with diamonds.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 12:
FF2V-C3DE-NRF5
FF0M-K9UJ-8I7Y
FFGT-BN5K-OI8U
FFR4-G3HM-5YJN
FF1V-2CB3-4ERT
FFB2-GH3K-JL56
FFK7-XC8P-0N3M
FFQ1-SW9D-VR3T
FF5B-6YUH-BVF3
FF7T-RD2S-QA9F
FF8H-G3JK-5L0P
FFR3-GT5Y-JH76
FF2B-3GHJ-5TRE
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 12: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.
Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.
Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.
Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.
Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.
