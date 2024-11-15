Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 15: Did you know? In Free Fire Max players can change the skin of their weapon to match their style and gameplay. Yes, the game provides players with several exclusive weapon skins to enhance the appearance as well as the gaming experience. Now, Free Fire has rolled out a new event called Woodpecker x Groza Ring event where players can win exciting Groza skins. Know more about the new event and also check the Free Fire Max redeem code for today.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX November 14 redeem codes: Grab Booyah Captain Bundle

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 15: Woodpecker x Groza Ring event

Free Fire Max rolled out the Woodpecker x Groza Ring event on November 13 and it will stay on the server for a good 22 days, giving players a chance to grab all the exciting event rewards. Based on the listing the rewards include Groza- Flames Enchanted, Woodpecker- Deity Menace, Groza- Thunder Electrified, Woodpecker- Deity Warcry weapon skins, and Universal Ring Tokens which can be redeemed later for these Groza skins.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX November 13 redeem codes: All about Booyah Top-Up event

To get your hands on these Groza skins, players will have to spin by spending 20 diamonds each time. Also, note that it's a luck-based event, therefore, it may take a few spins to get the desired reward.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 15:

FIRUYHGFBCNI8S7

FWUYEGTBRTGNBK

F2BN8VJNCDRK5OT

FGBW3REGFBI7345

FJ8FG7BSJU6YT3R

FFEV1BHUA7Q6TGH

FERTY9IHK6OV98U

FZ7YTA5Q4RED2C3

FVBERFJUVYTSRF4

F8FXTHR8KIUHWG4

FGT5RFVDERFVSER

F3BERNFJUCYTSRAF

F5DCV3B4N5JIG8U7

FYTGDSB4E4576JYH

FUHRN31YRHYNM9KI

FY6STWRFG4585AR4

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 12

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 15: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!