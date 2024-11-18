Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 18: Booyah Champ emote announced

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 18: Free Fire Max is one of the most played Battle Royale games in India with a huge fan base. The Free Fire Max is the Indian variant of the original Free Fire which was banned earlier. However, the new version brings better graphics and gaming experience to players. Now, to keep the players hooked, the game is running the Booyah Day celebrations under which several exciting events have been announced. Recently a new Faded Wheel event was introduced with the Booyah Champ emote becoming the main highlight, here's how to get this exclusive reward.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 18: How to get Booyah Champ emote

Free Fire Max announced a new Booyah Champ Faded Wheel event on November 17 which consists of some exciting gaming rewards including the Booyah Champ emote. To get their hands on the latest emote or any other rewards from the prize pool, players have to make spins. The first spin will cost players 9 diamonds and the price will tend to increase with each spin. Therefore, you may have to make a couple of spins to get the new Booyah Champ emote.

However, you can also get rewards for free by redeeming Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. Here's how you can redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 18:

FIRUYHGFBCNI8S7

FWUYEGTBRTGNBK

F2BN8VJNCDRK5OT

FGBW3REGFBI7345

FJ8FG7BSJU6YT3R

FFEV1BHUA7Q6TGH

FERTY9IHK6OV98U

FZ7YTA5Q4RED2C3

FVBERFJUVYTSRF4

F8FXTHR8KIUHWG4

FGT5RFVDERFVSER

F3BERNFJUCYTSRAF

F5DCV3B4N5JIG8U7

FYTGDSB4E4576JYH

FUHRN31YRHYNM9KI

FY6STWRFG4585AR4

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 18: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

