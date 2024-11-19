Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 19: Are you someone who loves to collect weapon skin in Battle Royale games? If yes, then Free Fire MAX has introduced a new exciting event called Woodpecker x Groza Ring. During the event, players can get hands-on exclusive Groza skins such as Groza- Flames Enchanted, Woodpecker- Deity Menace, Groza- Thunder Electrified, Woodpecker- Deity Warcry, and others. However, one of the most attractive Groza skins is the new Woodpecker- Deity Menace which has been gaining popularity in the game. Know how you can get the new Groza skin.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 19: How to get Woodpecker Deity Menace

To win the Woodpecker Deity Menace, players will have to spin multiple times to try their luck for the desired rewards. In Woodpecker x Groza Ring event, a single spin is priced at 20 diamonds, whereas, 10 spins will cost 200 diamonds. Apart from spinning, players can also collect the Universal Ring Tokens to redeem the Woodpecker Deity Menace. Therefore, to redeem the rewards, players will have to collect at least 200 Universal Ring Tokens.

However, if you do not wish to spend diamonds, then know how you can get rewards such as bundles, diamonds, emotes, and others for free by redeeming Free Fire Max redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 19:

FFR4G3HM5YJN

FF6YH3BFD7VT

FF2VC3DENRF5

FF5B6YUHBVF3

FF5TGB9V4C3X

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 19: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

