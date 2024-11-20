Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 20: Grand Finals Week event
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 20: Check out the ways to grab Grand Finals Week event rewards for free.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 20: What if I tell you that you can get exclusive Free Fire rewards like the new Sports Car – Vacation Vibes vehicle skin for free? Yes, Free Fire Max is giving a chance to players to obtain Grand Finals Week event rewards for free. However, players will have to complete some missions to get their hands on the event rewards. Therefore, know more about the newly announced event. Additionally, players can also get free rewards by redeeming Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 20:Grand Finals Week event rewards
Garena Free Fire announced the Grand Finals Week event on November 19 and it will stay on the server till November 24. Therefore, players just have 5 days to get their hands on the rewards. During the event players can get Sports Car – Vacation Vibes vehicle skin for free. However, they will have to complete some missions to earn Gold. As per guidelines, players will have to eliminate 100 enemies to get the latest vehicle skin. Players can also get other rewards such as Backpack – Vacation Time. Therefore, complete the mission to get exclusive rewards for free.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 20:
FFCMCPSJ99S3
FFIC33NTEUKA
BR43FMAPYEZZ
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
FF11WFNPP956
UVX9PYZV54AC
FFCMCPSEN5MX
MCPW3D28VZD6
FFAC2YXE6RF2
HNC95435FAGJ
XZJZE25WEFJJ
U8S47JGJH5MG
FF9MJ31CXKRG
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 20: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.
Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.
Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.
Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.
Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.
