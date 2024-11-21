Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 21: Booyah Bling Fist Event
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 21: Grab exciting rewards such as Fist- Booyah Bling, M4A1 wild Carnival Weapon Loot Crate, and more during Booyah Bling Fist Event.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 21: Free Fire Booyah season is not yet over because the game is back with another event that includes some new exclusive rewards. Over the past few weeks, we have come across several booyah-inspired events with new themes, allowing players to win rewards by spending diamonds or by completing missions. Now, Free Fire has announced the Booyah Bling Fist Event where players can get hands-on exclusive theme-based rewards. Know more about the event and how you can grab free rewards by redeeming Free Fire MAX redeem codes.
Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 20
You may be interested in
- Titanium Black
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Mist Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Abyss Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Imagination Grey
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Gray
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 21: Booyah Bling Fist Event
The Booyah Bling Fist Event was released on November 19 and it will stay on the serve till November 28. Therefore, players have plenty of time to try their luck for desired rewards. Some of the exciting event rewards include Fist- Booyah Bling, M4A1 wild Carnival Weapon Loot Crate, Loot Box- Superstar, Supply Crate, Parachute- Wasteland Frontier, and more. To get hands-on with these rewards. To win these rewards, players will have to spin and try their luck on the desired item. Note that a single spin will cost 9 diamonds and the price will increase with each spin.
Also, check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 21 for free rewards.
Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 19
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 21:
FFA4-G5RE-DY6T
BBV6-T8YU-JH9N
QQQ2-FV3G-HR44
ZZX5-6PLM-09OI
TTRF-VG56-JU7Y
KKLO-4UHY-88AS
DD3F-4G5H-6J7K
MNBV-CXZL-KJHG
PPOI-UYTR-ESWA
ZAQ1-XSW2-CDE3
VFR4-BGT5-NHY6
MJU7-NHY6-VGT5
CFD4-XZA3-QWE4
PLO9-IKMN-U786
KJI8-U765-4RED
QAZ2-WSX3-EDC4
Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 18
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 21: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.
Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.
Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.
Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.
Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.
One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71732158699942