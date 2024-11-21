Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 21: Booyah Bling Fist Event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 21: Booyah Bling Fist Event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 21: Grab exciting rewards such as Fist- Booyah Bling, M4A1 wild Carnival Weapon Loot Crate, and more during Booyah Bling Fist Event.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Nov 21 2024, 08:45 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 21: Booyah Bling Fist Event
Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 21. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 21: Free Fire Booyah season is not yet over because the game is back with another event that includes some new exclusive rewards. Over the past few weeks, we have come across several booyah-inspired events with new themes, allowing players to win rewards by spending diamonds or by completing missions. Now, Free Fire has announced the Booyah Bling Fist Event where players can get hands-on exclusive theme-based rewards. Know more about the event and how you can grab free rewards by redeeming Free Fire MAX redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 21:  Booyah Bling Fist Event

The Booyah Bling Fist Event was released on November 19 and it will stay on the serve till November 28. Therefore, players have plenty of time to try their luck for desired rewards. Some of the exciting event rewards include Fist- Booyah Bling, M4A1 wild Carnival Weapon Loot Crate, Loot Box- Superstar, Supply Crate, Parachute- Wasteland Frontier, and more. To get hands-on with these rewards. To win these rewards, players will have to spin and try their luck on the desired item. Note that a single spin will cost 9 diamonds and the price will increase with each spin. 

Also, check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 21 for free rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 21:

FFA4-G5RE-DY6T

BBV6-T8YU-JH9N

QQQ2-FV3G-HR44

ZZX5-6PLM-09OI

TTRF-VG56-JU7Y

KKLO-4UHY-88AS

DD3F-4G5H-6J7K

MNBV-CXZL-KJHG

PPOI-UYTR-ESWA

ZAQ1-XSW2-CDE3

VFR4-BGT5-NHY6

MJU7-NHY6-VGT5

CFD4-XZA3-QWE4

PLO9-IKMN-U786

KJI8-U765-4RED

QAZ2-WSX3-EDC4

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 21: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

First Published Date: 21 Nov, 08:45 IST
