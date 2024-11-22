Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 22: The month of November is almost over which means several ongoing events will come to an end to prepare for the new month. Therefore, if you are looking for exciting events and rewards, then we have got you covered. Free Fire is currently running the Booyah Champ Faded Wheel event which includes some exclusive rewards which buyers can grab easily. Therefore, know about this Faded Wheel event and also check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today to grab free goodies.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 22: Booyah Champ Faded Wheel event

The Booyah Champ Faded Wheel event was announced on November 17 and it will stay on the gaming server till November 25. Therefore, you have less time to grab all the exciting rewards. The event rewards include Scythe – Flameborn and Loot Box – Knockout, Who's the Booyah Champ emote, Magic Cube Fragments, Operano Weapon Loot Crates, Backpack – Royal Flush, Supply Crates, and more. To get their hands on the rewards, players will have a spin by spending diamonds. The first spin will cost 9 diamonds, however, the price will increase with each spin. Therefore, make mindful spending.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 22:

FFCMCPSEN5MX

FFAC2YXE6RF2

MCPW2D1U3XA3

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

UVX9PYZV54AC

FFCMCPSJ99S3

FF9MJ31CXKRG

XZJZE25WEFJJ

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW3D28VZD6

FF11WFNPP956

BR43FMAPYEZZ

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 22: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

