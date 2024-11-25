Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 25: Looking to revamp your gaming wardrobe? If yes, then Free Fire has introduced an exciting Ring event that enables players to get their hands on new tops, bottoms, shoes, and more. The Isagi Ring event was announced in collaboration with Blue Lock. The main costume is based on the main character of the anime series named Yoichi Isagi. Know more about the event and how you can grab rewards for free with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 25: Isagi Ring event rewards

The Isagi Ring event was introduced on November 23 and it will stay on the server till December 7, giving players plenty of time to win exclusive rewards. The event is popular for consisting Isagi Z Bundle which includes Isagi – Team Z, Isagi – Team Z, Isagi – Team Z, and Isagi Head. To win these rewards, players will have to spin which will cost them 20 diamonds. Players can also take advantage of the combo offer which includes 11 spins at just 200 diamonds. Players can also win the bundle by redeeming it in the exchange section. However, they have to collect 225x Isagi Tokens to successfully exchange for the Isagi Z Bundle.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 25:

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

UVX9PYZV54AC

FFCMCPSJ99S3

FF9MJ31CXKRG

XZJZE25WEFJJ

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 25: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

