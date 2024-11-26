Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 26: Big rewards for Isagi Ring event
Isagi Ring event has been introduced in collaboration with Blue Lock, and the main costume is inspired by the protagonist of the anime series, Yoichi Isagi.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 26: Looking to update your gaming wardrobe? If so, Free Fire has launched an exciting Ring event that allows players to get their hands on new tops, bottoms, shoes, and more. The Isagi Ring event has been introduced in collaboration with Blue Lock, and the main costume is inspired by the protagonist of the anime series, Yoichi Isagi. Read on to learn more about the event and how you can earn rewards for free with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 26: Rewards for Isagi Ring event
The Isagi Ring event began on 23rd November and will run until 7th December, giving players ample time to earn exclusive rewards. The event features the Isagi Z Bundle, which includes items such as Isagi – Team Z, Isagi – Team Z, Isagi – Team Z, and the Isagi Head. To win these rewards, players must spin the wheel, with each spin costing 20 diamonds. Alternatively, players can take advantage of a combo offer, which provides 11 spins for just 200 diamonds. The bundle can also be obtained by redeeming it in the exchange section, though players will need to collect 225 Isagi Tokens to successfully exchange them for the Isagi Z Bundle.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 26:
U8S47JGJH5MG
FFIC33NTEUKA
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
UVX9PYZV54AC
FFCMCPSJ99S3
FF9MJ31CXKRG
XZJZE25WEFJJ
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 26: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.
Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.
Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.
Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.
Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.
