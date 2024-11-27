Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 27: Know about Blue Lock Wheel rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 27: Free Fire MAX is one of the most popular Battle Royale games in India. Its graphic-intensive visuals and gaming themes attract players, allowing players to test their real-time war-zone skills. Alongside gaming, the game also introduces exciting events that consist of theme-based rewards. Free Fire has recently announced Blue Lock Wheel rewards which contain some exclusive rewards for players. Know more about the event and how to get free rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 27: About Blue Lock Wheel event

The Blue Lock Wheel event was announced to the game on November 26 and it will last on the server till December 7. Therefore, players can have plenty of time to collect the event rewards. The Blue Lock Wheel consists of some exciting rewards such as the Blue Lock Bundle, Loot Box – Blue Lock, and Isagi Tokens. Players can either collect Isagi Tokens to redeem rewards or try their hand at getting the popular rewards of the event. Note that players will have to spend diamonds to get Blue Lock Wheel event rewards.

Also, if you want free rewards, then check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 27.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 27:

FFYCTSHMYN2Y

FFWCYNQ6FX4M

FFIC33NTEUKA

FFWST4NYM6XB

FFCMCPSJ99S3

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FY9MFW7KFSNN

FFWCY7NQFV9S

FFX4QKNFSM9Y

FFXCY2MSF7PY

UVX9PYZV54AC

XFVQWKYHTN2P

U8S47JGJH5MG

RDNAFV2KX2CQ

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

TYW2FVQ9SZB6

XZJZE25WEFJJ

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 27: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

