Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 27: Know about Blue Lock Wheel rewards
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 27: Know how players can win the new Blue Lock Bundle at the ongoing Faded Wheel event.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 27: Free Fire MAX is one of the most popular Battle Royale games in India. Its graphic-intensive visuals and gaming themes attract players, allowing players to test their real-time war-zone skills. Alongside gaming, the game also introduces exciting events that consist of theme-based rewards. Free Fire has recently announced Blue Lock Wheel rewards which contain some exclusive rewards for players. Know more about the event and how to get free rewards.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 27: About Blue Lock Wheel event
The Blue Lock Wheel event was announced to the game on November 26 and it will last on the server till December 7. Therefore, players can have plenty of time to collect the event rewards. The Blue Lock Wheel consists of some exciting rewards such as the Blue Lock Bundle, Loot Box – Blue Lock, and Isagi Tokens. Players can either collect Isagi Tokens to redeem rewards or try their hand at getting the popular rewards of the event. Note that players will have to spend diamonds to get Blue Lock Wheel event rewards.
Also, if you want free rewards, then check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 27.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 27:
FFYCTSHMYN2Y
FFWCYNQ6FX4M
FFIC33NTEUKA
FFWST4NYM6XB
FFCMCPSJ99S3
FF9MJ31CXKRG
FY9MFW7KFSNN
FFWCY7NQFV9S
FFX4QKNFSM9Y
FFXCY2MSF7PY
UVX9PYZV54AC
XFVQWKYHTN2P
U8S47JGJH5MG
RDNAFV2KX2CQ
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
TYW2FVQ9SZB6
XZJZE25WEFJJ
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 27: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.
Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.
Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.
Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.
Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.
