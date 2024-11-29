Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 29: OB47 Update rolling out soon
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 29: Know about the upcoming OB47 Update and what new is expected to be rolled out.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 29: We are entering the month of December in just a few days which means new gaming events and themes will drop early in the month. Rumours surrounding the upcoming OB47 Update have started to circulate with new features, themes, and exciting rewards. Therefore let's have a look at what the OB47 Update has in store for players and what new is expected to be rolled out. Also, check how players can grab free rewards with Free Fire MAX redeem codes.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 29: OB47 Update features, theme, and more
The OB47 Update is expected to be rolled out on December 4 with new features, themes, and gaming rewards. Reports suggest that the update will bring a winter-theme battleground that will be covered with snow and frosty lanes. The game is also rumoured to announce a new character named Koda whose special capabilities are yet to be discovered. Additionally, several new rewards are coming with the OB47 Update such as M590, P90, M4A1, M14, TROGON and M814. All these are new and upgraded weaponry with powerful stats.
Now, let's have a look at the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 29 to grab free rewards such as weapons, bundles, diamonds, skin, and more.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 29:
TFW2Y7NQFV9S
TYW2FVQ9SZB6
XFVQWKYHTN2P
FY9MFW7KFSNN
FFXCY2MSF7PY
FFYCTSHMYN2Y
UDHSF2TQFFMK
FYSCT4NKFM9X
FXK2NDY5QSMX
FV4SF2CQFY9M
GXFT7YNWTQSZ
VY2KFXT9FQNC
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 29: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.
Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.
Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.
Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.
Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.
