Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 29: OB47 Update rolling out soon

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 29: We are entering the month of December in just a few days which means new gaming events and themes will drop early in the month. Rumours surrounding the upcoming OB47 Update have started to circulate with new features, themes, and exciting rewards. Therefore let's have a look at what the OB47 Update has in store for players and what new is expected to be rolled out. Also, check how players can grab free rewards with Free Fire MAX redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 29: OB47 Update features, theme, and more

The OB47 Update is expected to be rolled out on December 4 with new features, themes, and gaming rewards. Reports suggest that the update will bring a winter-theme battleground that will be covered with snow and frosty lanes. The game is also rumoured to announce a new character named Koda whose special capabilities are yet to be discovered. Additionally, several new rewards are coming with the OB47 Update such as M590, P90, M4A1, M14, TROGON and M814. All these are new and upgraded weaponry with powerful stats.

Now, let's have a look at the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 29 to grab free rewards such as weapons, bundles, diamonds, skin, and more.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 29:

TFW2Y7NQFV9S

TYW2FVQ9SZB6

XFVQWKYHTN2P

FY9MFW7KFSNN

FFXCY2MSF7PY

FFYCTSHMYN2Y

UDHSF2TQFFMK

FYSCT4NKFM9X

FXK2NDY5QSMX

FV4SF2CQFY9M

GXFT7YNWTQSZ

VY2KFXT9FQNC

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 29: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

