Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 4: November is here and Free Fire Max has finally rolled out the awaited Booyah Pass for the month. It offers players a wide variety of exciting gaming gear that includes bundles, skins, vouchers, and much more. Over the months, we have seen plenty of monthly rewards along unique themes, now the Booyah Pass for November 2024 brings another set of exciting gaming rewards which are themed as “Ding Ding!”. The main attraction of the pass is Rapid Combustion Bundle and the Complete Combustion Bundle, know more about what's new.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 4: Booyah Pass for November 2024

The Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass for November 2024 was rolled out on November 1 with a theme named “Ding Ding!”. The new pass will stay live on the server until November 30, therefore, players have a whole month to grab the exclusive rewards. The Booyah Pass for November 2024 includes rewards such as Rapid Combustion Bundle, Ding Ding! Banner, Ding Ding! Avatar, Loot Box – Combust Countdown, and much more.

However, players will have to purchase the Booyah Pass to obtain the rewards. Booyah Pass Premium pass is priced at 399 diamonds, whereas, the Booyah Pass Premium Plus is priced at 899 diamonds. If you don't want to spend money, then know how you can get free rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 4:

NRD8L6Y7M4E29U1

590XATDKPVRG28N

O74JF9YC6HXKGDU

WOPLMFJ4NTDHR3V

YW2B64F7V8DHJM5

VQRB39SHXW10IM8

CT6P42J7GRH50Y8

4PAS6TQ87CXMLNV

V8CI2B3TL6QYXG7

AJEBVGL3ZYTKNUS

BMD8FUSQO4ZGINA

2W9FVBM36O5QGTK

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 4: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

