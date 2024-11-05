Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 5: Free Fire Max Diwali events will finally end today, which means the game will bring new themed events for players to keep the thrill going. Recently the game has announced a new event called Orion Skill Skin Faded Wheel event which consists of some exciting in-game rewards. While these events cost players money, they also opt for Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get exclusive rewards free of cost. Know more about the new events, and how to get rewards for free.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 5: Orion Skill Skin Faded Wheel event rewards

The Orion Skill Skin Faded Wheel event was rolled out on November 4 and it will stay live on the server till November 15. The event consists of several exciting rewards, however, its main attraction is the Crimson Paradox Orion Skill Skin. It also includes other rewards such as Skill Skin: Crimson Paradox, Cube Fragment, Warrior's Spirit Weapon Loot Crate, Parachute – Burn Bone, Supply Crate, and more. To get hands on the rewards, players will have to spin which cost 9 diamonds and it will gradually increase with the number of spins.

Apart from the event, players can also get free rewards using the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 5:

590XATDKPVRG28N

2W9FVBM36O5QGTK

BMD8FUSQO4ZGINA

O74JF9YC6HXKGDU

AJEBVGL3ZYTKNUS

68SZRP57IY4T2AH

V8CI2B3TL6QYXG7

WOPLMFJ4NTDHR3V

4PAS6TQ87CXMLNV

NRD8L6Y7M4E29U1

CT6P42J7GRH50Y8

YW2B64F7V8DHJM5

VQRB39SHXW10IM8

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 5: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

