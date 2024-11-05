Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 5: Orion Skill Skin Faded Wheel event is here
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 5: The Orion Skill Skin Faded Wheel bring exciting rewards for players, check details.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 5: Free Fire Max Diwali events will finally end today, which means the game will bring new themed events for players to keep the thrill going. Recently the game has announced a new event called Orion Skill Skin Faded Wheel event which consists of some exciting in-game rewards. While these events cost players money, they also opt for Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get exclusive rewards free of cost. Know more about the new events, and how to get rewards for free.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 5: Orion Skill Skin Faded Wheel event rewards
The Orion Skill Skin Faded Wheel event was rolled out on November 4 and it will stay live on the server till November 15. The event consists of several exciting rewards, however, its main attraction is the Crimson Paradox Orion Skill Skin. It also includes other rewards such as Skill Skin: Crimson Paradox, Cube Fragment, Warrior's Spirit Weapon Loot Crate, Parachute – Burn Bone, Supply Crate, and more. To get hands on the rewards, players will have to spin which cost 9 diamonds and it will gradually increase with the number of spins.
Apart from the event, players can also get free rewards using the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 5:
590XATDKPVRG28N
2W9FVBM36O5QGTK
BMD8FUSQO4ZGINA
O74JF9YC6HXKGDU
AJEBVGL3ZYTKNUS
68SZRP57IY4T2AH
V8CI2B3TL6QYXG7
WOPLMFJ4NTDHR3V
4PAS6TQ87CXMLNV
NRD8L6Y7M4E29U1
CT6P42J7GRH50Y8
YW2B64F7V8DHJM5
VQRB39SHXW10IM8
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 5: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.
Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.
Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.
Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.
Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.
