Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 6: Grab free diamonds from 100% Bonus Top-Up event
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 6: November’s Bonus Top-Up event is here for players to get free diamonds, and know how the events work.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 6: In every Battle Royale game, players use an in-game currency to get hands on exclusive rewards. In Free Fire Max, the in-game currencies are Diamonds which users can get by paying real money. However, every month, players get a chance to redeem free diamonds via the Free Fire 100% Bonus Top-Up event. This event is perfect for players who buy diamonds on an occasional basis and do not want to spend a huge amount of money. Know more about how the 100% Bonus Top-Up event works.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 6: 100% Bonus Top-Up event
The Free Fire 100% Bonus Top-Up event was announced on November 3 and it will stay in the game till November 9. To get free diamonds, players will have to buy a certain amount of diamonds to get free ones. During the players, players can buy 100 diamonds to get 100 diamonds free or buy 300 diamonds to get 200 diamonds for free, and so on. This way, players can save a huge amount of money as they are getting double the amount of diamonds at the price of what they usually pay. Therefore, it is a better way to stack your inventory.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 6:
590XATDKPVRG28N
2W9FVBM36O5QGTK
BMD8FUSQO4ZGINA
O74JF9YC6HXKGDU
AJEBVGL3ZYTKNUS
68SZRP57IY4T2AH
V8CI2B3TL6QYXG7
WOPLMFJ4NTDHR3V
4PAS6TQ87CXMLNV
NRD8L6Y7M4E29U1
CT6P42J7GRH50Y8
YW2B64F7V8DHJM5
VQRB39SHXW10IM8
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 6: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.
Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.
Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.
Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.
Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.
