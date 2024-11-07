Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 7: Bonus event for free diamonds

Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 7: Avail free diamonds from 100% Bonus Top-Up event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 7: November’s Bonus Top-Up event is here for players to get free diamonds and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 07 2024, 08:51 IST
Check out today’s Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for free rewards. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 7: In every Battle Royale game, players use an in-game currency to get hands on exclusive rewards. In Free Fire Max, the in-game currencies are Diamonds which users can get by paying real money. However, every month, players get a chance to redeem free diamonds via the Free Fire 100% Bonus Top-Up event. This event is perfect for players who buy diamonds on an occasional basis and do not want to spend a huge amount of money. Know more about how the 100% Bonus Top-Up event works.

Free Fire 100% Bonus Top-Up event, announced on November 3, will run until November 9. During this event, players can earn free diamonds by purchasing specific amounts of diamonds. For example, by buying 100 diamonds, players will receive an additional **100 diamonds** for free, or by purchasing 300 diamonds, they'll get 200 diamonds for free — and the bonuses increase with larger purchases.

This event allows players to effectively double their diamonds without spending extra money, making it a great opportunity to save while boosting their inventory. It's the perfect time to stock up on diamonds and get more value for your money.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 7:

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

TDK4JWN6RD6

XFW4Z6Q882WY

4TPQRDQJHVP4

WD2ATK3ZEA55

E2F86ZREMK49

HFNSJ6W74Z48

2FG94YCW9VMV

FFDBGQWPNHJX

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

UVX9PYZV54AC

V427K98RUCHZ

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

FFCMCPSEN5MX

FF11NJN5YS3E

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FF10617KGUF9

NPYFATT3HGSQ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

MCPW2D2WKWF2

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW3D28VZD6

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 7: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

First Published Date: 07 Nov, 08:51 IST
