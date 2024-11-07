Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 7: Bonus event for free diamonds

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 7: Avail free diamonds from 100% Bonus Top-Up event
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 7: November’s Bonus Top-Up event is here for players to get free diamonds and more.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 7: In every Battle Royale game, players use an in-game currency to get hands on exclusive rewards. In Free Fire Max, the in-game currencies are Diamonds which users can get by paying real money. However, every month, players get a chance to redeem free diamonds via the Free Fire 100% Bonus Top-Up event. This event is perfect for players who buy diamonds on an occasional basis and do not want to spend a huge amount of money. Know more about how the 100% Bonus Top-Up event works.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 7: Free diamonds via 100% Bonus Top-Up event
Free Fire 100% Bonus Top-Up event, announced on November 3, will run until November 9. During this event, players can earn free diamonds by purchasing specific amounts of diamonds. For example, by buying 100 diamonds, players will receive an additional **100 diamonds** for free, or by purchasing 300 diamonds, they'll get 200 diamonds for free — and the bonuses increase with larger purchases.
This event allows players to effectively double their diamonds without spending extra money, making it a great opportunity to save while boosting their inventory. It's the perfect time to stock up on diamonds and get more value for your money.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 7:
FFICJGW9NKYT
FFCO8BS5JW2D
FFAC2YXE6RF2
FF9MJ31CXKRG
VNY3MQWNKEGU
U8S47JGJH5MG
FFIC33NTEUKA
ZZATXB24QES8
HHNAT6VKQ9R7
TDK4JWN6RD6
XFW4Z6Q882WY
4TPQRDQJHVP4
WD2ATK3ZEA55
E2F86ZREMK49
HFNSJ6W74Z48
2FG94YCW9VMV
FFDBGQWPNHJX
V44ZZ5YY7CBS
FFCMCPSJ99S3
EYH2W3XK8UPG
UVX9PYZV54AC
V427K98RUCHZ
FFCMCPSUYUY7E
FFCMCPSEN5MX
FF11NJN5YS3E
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
FF10617KGUF9
NPYFATT3HGSQ
XZJZE25WEFJJ
6KWMFJVMQQYG
MCPW2D2WKWF2
HNC95435FAGJ
MCPW2D1U3XA3
BR43FMAPYEZZ
FFCMCPSGC9XZ
MCPW3D28VZD6
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 7: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.
Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.
Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.
Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.
Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.
