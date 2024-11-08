Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 8: November’s Wall Royale Event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 8: Over the past month, Free Fire Max introduced several exciting events to provide players with an immersive game experience. With events and the long Diwali calendar, players were able to get hands-on exclusive rewards. Now, the server has announced a new Wall Royale Event for the month of November, allowing players to get Gloo Wall- Booyah Bling, Gloo Wall- Booyah Day, and others. Know more about the events and how you can get exclusive Gloo Walls.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 8:Wall Royale Event for November

Wall Royale Event recently rolled out the Wall Royale Event for November and it will last on the server for the next 14 days. This is a luck-based event as players will have to win to get exciting rewards. For a single spin, players will have to spend 9 diamonds, however, for 11 spins players can pay just 90 diamonds. The Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event includes exciting rewards such as Gloo Wall- Booyah Bling, Gloo Wall- Booyah Day, Gloo Wall- Floral Flair, Gloo Wall- Dragon Seal, and more. Apart from the event, players can also win rewards for free by redeeming Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. Check out today's redeem codes for November 8.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 8:

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FF9MJ31CXKRG

NPYFATT3HGSQ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFDBGQWPNHJX

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

VNY3MQWNKEGU

XZJZE25WEFJJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

2FG94YCW9VMV

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 8: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

