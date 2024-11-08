Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 8: November’s Wall Royale Event
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 8: Grab Gloo Wall- Booyah Bling, Gloo Wall- Booyah Day, and other exciting rewards during the Wall Royale Event.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 8: Over the past month, Free Fire Max introduced several exciting events to provide players with an immersive game experience. With events and the long Diwali calendar, players were able to get hands-on exclusive rewards. Now, the server has announced a new Wall Royale Event for the month of November, allowing players to get Gloo Wall- Booyah Bling, Gloo Wall- Booyah Day, and others. Know more about the events and how you can get exclusive Gloo Walls.
Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 7
You may be interested in
- Titanium Black
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Mist Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Abyss Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Imagination Grey
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Gray
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 8:Wall Royale Event for November
Wall Royale Event recently rolled out the Wall Royale Event for November and it will last on the server for the next 14 days. This is a luck-based event as players will have to win to get exciting rewards. For a single spin, players will have to spend 9 diamonds, however, for 11 spins players can pay just 90 diamonds. The Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event includes exciting rewards such as Gloo Wall- Booyah Bling, Gloo Wall- Booyah Day, Gloo Wall- Floral Flair, Gloo Wall- Dragon Seal, and more. Apart from the event, players can also win rewards for free by redeeming Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. Check out today's redeem codes for November 8.
Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 6
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 8:
FFCO8BS5JW2D
FF9MJ31CXKRG
NPYFATT3HGSQ
MCPW2D2WKWF2
BR43FMAPYEZZ
FFDBGQWPNHJX
FFCMCPSUYUY7E
VNY3MQWNKEGU
XZJZE25WEFJJ
6KWMFJVMQQYG
HNC95435FAGJ
MCPW2D1U3XA3
FFCMCPSGC9XZ
2FG94YCW9VMV
Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 5
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 8: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.
Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.
Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.
Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.
Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.
One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71731033583796