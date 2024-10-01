 Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 1: Camper’s guide for smart play | Gaming News
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 1: Camper’s guide for smart play

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 1: Know how you can take quick actions to spot and kill campers. 

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 01 2024, 08:10 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 1: Want to master smart gaming tricks for Battle Royale games? While these games require continuous practice there are some ways to quietly dominate the enemies. In Free Fire Max, players have to be vigilant at all times to avoid getting killed as you can find enemies camping just near your hideout place. However, if you are smart enough you can easily spot these campers and make sure to stay out of their sight or take quick action to eliminate them. Check out this camper's guide to playing Free Fire Max like a pro.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 30

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 1: Tips to deal with campers

  • Keep your weapons ready in hand at all times as campers are mostly lurking in a prone state and try to find the right moment to eliminate, therefore, keep your guns ready if you spot them. 
  • If you have doubts about having hidden players near you then use frag grenades and smoke to make them change their location, this way you can keep an eye on their footsteps and location. 
  • In various instances, campers tend to move their location from time to time to maintain a greater edge, therefore, be attentive for footsteps near you and try tracing their location. 

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 27

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 1: 

WOPLMFJ4NTDHR3V

VQRB39SHXW10IM8

V8CI2B3TL6QYXG7

2W9FVBM36O5QGTK

5IX0H873ZA9FPQO

149ML8NCEYK630S

P02UYVOBHJIGK5Z

H42GYL90JZWAM57

7VL6DWI2JEAO9PX

YPI8S29LX6GDO0C

68SZRP57IY4T2AH

MFK0I89O2S3AVUD

YW2B64F7V8DHJM5

NRD8L6Y7M4E29U1

AJEBVGL3ZYTKNUS

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 26

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 1: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

First Published Date: 01 Oct, 08:10 IST
