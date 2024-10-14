Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 14: Diwali Event 2024 are here
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 14: Check out what the new Diwali calendar looks like to celebrate the festivals of light.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 14: Diwali is just around the corner and Garena Free Fire MAX is all set to bring the festive vibes back to the game. It has already started teasing the Diwali Event Calendar for 2024 which is expected to consist of several exclusive rewards, activities, features, and others. Now, the event dates are finally here which and the new events will last longer than usual since Diwali and Halloween are coming on the same date. Know what Garena has planned for Diwali Event 2024.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 14: About Diwali Event 2024
Free Fire MAX Diwali Event 2024 has finally kickstarted in the game with exciting in-game rewards and fun activities. Garean states the event as “Diwali is Coming. The Battle Between Light and Dark Begins Soon.” In the coming days, players will get to experience several new events such as Warm Up for Diwali, Light vs. Dark, Diwali Lucky Draw, Diwali Squad Cup, and much more, these events will gradually be rolled out from October 11 to November 7. Currently, the Warm Up for Diwali event is live on the game during which players can get access to rewards by completing daily missions.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 14:
MCPW2D1U3XA3
XZJZE25WEFJJ
FF11WFNPP956
FFAC2YXE6RF2
U8S47JGJH5MGf
BR43FMAPYEZZ
FFIC33NTEUKA
FFCMCPSEN5MX
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
HNC95435FAGJ
FFCMCPSJ99S3
UVX9PYZV54AC
MCPW3D28VZD6
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 14: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.
Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.
Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.
Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards
Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.
