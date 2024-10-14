 Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 14: Diwali Event 2024 are here | Gaming News
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 14: Diwali Event 2024 are here

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 14:  Check out what the new Diwali calendar looks like to celebrate the festivals of light. 

| Updated on: Oct 14 2024, 08:37 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 14: Diwali Event 2024 are here
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 14 are here, know how to grab free rewards. (Garena International)

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 14: Diwali is just around the corner and Garena Free Fire MAX is all set to bring the festive vibes back to the game. It has already started teasing the Diwali Event Calendar for 2024 which is expected to consist of several exclusive rewards, activities, features, and others. Now, the event dates are finally here which and the new events will last longer than usual since Diwali and Halloween are coming on the same date. Know what Garena has planned for Diwali Event 2024.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 9

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 14: About Diwali Event 2024 

Free Fire MAX Diwali Event 2024 has finally kickstarted in the game with exciting in-game rewards and fun activities. Garean states the event as “Diwali is Coming. The Battle Between Light and Dark Begins Soon.” In the coming days, players will get to experience several new events such as Warm Up for Diwali, Light vs. Dark, Diwali Lucky Draw, Diwali Squad Cup, and much more, these events will gradually be rolled out from October 11 to November 7. Currently, the Warm Up for Diwali event is live on the game during which players can get access to rewards by completing daily missions.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 8

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 14: 

MCPW2D1U3XA3

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FF11WFNPP956

FFAC2YXE6RF2

U8S47JGJH5MGf

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFIC33NTEUKA

FFCMCPSEN5MX

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

HNC95435FAGJ

FFCMCPSJ99S3

UVX9PYZV54AC

MCPW3D28VZD6

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 7

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 14: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

First Published Date: 14 Oct, 08:37 IST
