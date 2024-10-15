Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 15: The festival lights are almost here and Free Fire Max is all set to introduce Diwali theme events, rewards, and gaming experience. Recently, the Diwali event calendar for 2024 was revealed, during which several upcoming events were showcased. Currently, one of the events is live in the game which is known as Warm Up for Diwali. Know more about the ongoing event, rewards, and how to grab them for free.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 15: Warm up for Diwali event

The Warm Up for Diwali event was rolled out on October 11 and it will stay live until October 17. Therefore, players only have a few days to grab event rewards. This event is based on completing missions and gaining rewards. Based on the game, players will have to play for 60 minutes, 100 minutes, and 200 minutes to grab rewards such as 2 Light Display, 2 Ruby Bride and Scarlet Groom Weapon Loot Crate, and Light Text Banner respectively. However, if you do not wish to play this longer and want in-game rewards for free, then check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 15.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 15:

FFCMCPSEN5MX

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFIC33NTEUKA

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW3D28VZD6

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF11WFNPP956

UVX9PYZV54AC

BR43FMAPYEZZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FF9MJ31CXKRG

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFCMCPSJ99S3

XZJZE25WEFJJ

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 15: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

