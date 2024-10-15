Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 15: Warm up for Diwali event rewards
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 15: Here’s what you can get at the ongoing Warm Up for Diwali event.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 15: The festival lights are almost here and Free Fire Max is all set to introduce Diwali theme events, rewards, and gaming experience. Recently, the Diwali event calendar for 2024 was revealed, during which several upcoming events were showcased. Currently, one of the events is live in the game which is known as Warm Up for Diwali. Know more about the ongoing event, rewards, and how to grab them for free.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 15: Warm up for Diwali event
The Warm Up for Diwali event was rolled out on October 11 and it will stay live until October 17. Therefore, players only have a few days to grab event rewards. This event is based on completing missions and gaining rewards. Based on the game, players will have to play for 60 minutes, 100 minutes, and 200 minutes to grab rewards such as 2 Light Display, 2 Ruby Bride and Scarlet Groom Weapon Loot Crate, and Light Text Banner respectively. However, if you do not wish to play this longer and want in-game rewards for free, then check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 15.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 15:
FFCMCPSEN5MX
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
FFIC33NTEUKA
HNC95435FAGJ
MCPW3D28VZD6
FFAC2YXE6RF2
FF11WFNPP956
UVX9PYZV54AC
BR43FMAPYEZZ
MCPW2D1U3XA3
FF9MJ31CXKRG
U8S47JGJH5MG
FFCMCPSJ99S3
XZJZE25WEFJJ
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 15: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.
Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.
Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.
Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards
Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.
