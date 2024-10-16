Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 16: Light Vs Dark event rewards
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 16: The Light Vs Dark event is here with exciting rewards such as Grizzly Born Bundle, Loot Box- Light Fireworks, and more. Know how you can win rewards.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 16: Free Fire Max has started to roll out exciting Diwali-themed events with some exciting rewards such as bundles, skins, vouchers, and more. While the game currently has the Warm up for Diwali event which is a mission-based event, Free Fire Max has rolled out another event which comes with some more exciting rewards. The series of Diwali-based events will continue till November 7, providing players with some exciting themed experiences.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 16: About Light Vs Dark event
The Light Vs Dark event was rolled out on October 15 and it will stay live in the game till November 4. This event fights the darkness as Diwali and Halloween are falling on the same day this year. This event is also based on a mission, where players need to complete certain tasks to earn points.
The event consists of rewards such as Grizzly Born Bundle, Loot Box- Light Fireworks, GR Voucher, and Light Display. Additionally, if players are logging into the game daily, then they can win a Random Loadout Crate as well. Apart from the Light Vs Dark event, also check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 16 to get free rewards.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 16:
FFAC2YXE6RF2
UVX9PYZV54AC
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
FFIC33NTEUKA
XZJZE25WEFJJ
FFCMCPSJ99S3
MCPW3D28VZD6
FF11WFNPP956
MCPW2D1U3XA3
BR43FMAPYEZZ
HNC95435FAGJ
FF9MJ31CXKRG
U8S47JGJH5MG
FFCMCPSEN5MX
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 16: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.
Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.
Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.
Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards
Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.
