Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 17: As the festive season arrives in India, Free Fire has lined up several exciting events for players to grab exclusive and themed in-game rewards. While the Diwali calendar 2024 is out with a bunch of ongoing and upcoming events, however, there is one such particular reward which has been gaining much popularity. The Grizzly Born Bundle which was announced in the Light Vs Dark event consists of several other rewards. Know more about the new bundle and how players can get their hands on them.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 16

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 17: How to get Grizzly Born Bundle

The Grizzly Born Bundle is available in the newly rolled-out event called Light Vs Dark. This event will stay live on the game till November 4. This is a mission-based event, which requires players to complete certain tasks, earn points and redeem their desired rewards. For the Grizzly Born Bundle, buyers need at least 520 points. To earn points, players must complete tasks such as increasing the number of matches played, gaining points on each elimination, and others.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 15

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 17:

FFIC33NTEUKA

UVX9PYZV54AC

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF11WFNPP956

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FFCMCPSJ99S3

MCPW3D28VZD6

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSEN5MX

FF9MJ31CXKRG

U8S47JGJH5MG

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 14

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 17: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!