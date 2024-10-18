Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 18: With Diwali around the corner, Free Fire Max has released several exciting events around the festive season. As we are already aware of the Diwali event calendar 2024, events are gradually rolling out with some exciting gifts and themed items. Now, another eye-catching event has surfaced which is called Diwali Faded Wheel, consisting of some of the awaited gaming rewards. Know more about the event and also check out the Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today to get amazing freebies.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 17

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 18: Diwali Faded Wheel event

The Diwali Faded Wheel event was announced on October 15 and it will stay on the game for the next 10 days after the rollout. In terms of rewards, the event has several main attractions such as Boom and Crackle Arrival Animation, Grenade-Soldier Pixel, and much more. To get hands on the event rewards, players will have to spin by spending their diamonds (in-game currency). Therefore, note that the event is based on luck, so you have to spin a couple of times to grab your hands on the exclusive reward.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Apart from the event, also grab a chance to win rewards for free by redeeming Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 16

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 18:

UVX9PYZV54AC

HNC95435FAGJ

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FF11WFNPP956

FFIC33NTEUKA

FFCMCPSEN5MX

FFCMCPSJ99S3

MCPW3D28VZD6

FFAC2YXE6RF2

MCPW2D1U3XA3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

U8S47JGJH5MG

FF9MJ31CXKRG

XZJZE25WEFJJ

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 15

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 18: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!