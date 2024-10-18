 Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 18: Diwali Faded Wheel event | Gaming News
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 18: Diwali Faded Wheel event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 18: Know about the recent Diwali Faded Wheel event and win the Boom and Crackle Arrival Animation.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 18 2024, 08:19 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 18: Diwali Faded Wheel event
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 18 are here, check details. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 18: With Diwali around the corner, Free Fire Max has released several exciting events around the festive season. As we are already aware of the Diwali event calendar 2024, events are gradually rolling out with some exciting gifts and themed items. Now, another eye-catching event has surfaced which is called Diwali Faded Wheel, consisting of some of the awaited gaming rewards. Know more about the event and also check out the Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today to get amazing freebies.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 17

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 18: Diwali Faded Wheel event

The Diwali Faded Wheel event was announced on October 15 and it will stay on the game for the next 10 days after the rollout. In terms of rewards, the event has several main attractions such as Boom and Crackle Arrival Animation, Grenade-Soldier Pixel, and much more. To get hands on the event rewards, players will have to spin by spending their diamonds (in-game currency). Therefore, note that the event is based on luck, so you have to spin a couple of times to grab your hands on the exclusive reward.

Apart from the event, also grab a chance to win rewards for free by redeeming Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 18:

UVX9PYZV54AC

HNC95435FAGJ

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FF11WFNPP956

FFIC33NTEUKA

FFCMCPSEN5MX

FFCMCPSJ99S3

MCPW3D28VZD6

FFAC2YXE6RF2

MCPW2D1U3XA3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

U8S47JGJH5MG

FF9MJ31CXKRG

XZJZE25WEFJJ

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 18: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

First Published Date: 18 Oct, 08:19 IST
    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

