Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 2: Reward for October Booyah Pass

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 2: The October month has started, and the new October 2024 Booyah Pass will also be announced by the game. Every month, Garena introduced new Booyah Passes which consist of exciting rewards such as skins, bundles, Gloowall, and much more. The September pass has already ended and the new pass will be rolled out soon in the game. Know what is expected with the October 2024 Booyah Pass. Also, check out how you can grab free rewards with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 2: October 2024 Booyah Pass

In October, Garena is introducing the Jagged Grin bundle to Free Fire MAX with this month's Booyah pass. The bundle will include Monster Truck Skin, New Loot Box Skin, Gloowall: Jagged Laughs, Jagged Smile Bundle, M249: Jagged Laughs, Pickup Truck: Jagged Grin, Skyboard: Jagged Grin, and much more. Note that to get hands on these rewards, players will have to buy the Booyah Pass. The Standard Booyah Pass is priced at 399 diamonds, whereas the Premium Booyah Pass is priced at 899 diamonds.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 2:

5IX0H873ZA9FPQO

149ML8NCEYK630S

P02UYVOBHJIGK5Z

H42GYL90JZWAM57

7VL6DWI2JEAO9PX

YPI8S29LX6GDO0C

68SZRP57IY4T2AH

MFK0I89O2S3AVUD

YW2B64F7V8DHJM5

NRD8L6Y7M4E29U1

AJEBVGL3ZYTKNUS

CT6P42J7GRH50Y8

590XATDKPVRG28N

4PAS6TQ87CXMLNV

BMD8FUSQO4ZGINA

O74JF9YC6HXKGDU

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 2: Steps to Redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

