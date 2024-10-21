 Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 21: Check out Diwali Lucky Draw event | Gaming News
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 21: Know how you can get premium rewards during the Diwali Lucky Draw event.

| Updated on: Oct 21 2024, 08:26 IST
Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 21.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 21: Diwali is just a few days away and Free Fire Max has been rolling on events back to back to celebrate the festival of lights. Over the past week, we came across several Diwali-themed events such as Diwali Faded Wheel, Light vs Dark, and others. Now, the game has rolled out another exciting event called Diwali Lucky Draw, during which buyers can get exclusive rewards. Know more about the event and how you can get free in-game supplies.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 21: About Diwali Lucky Draw event

The Free Fire Max Diwali Lucky Draw event was officially rolled out on October 18 and it will stay live till November 7. To take part in the lucky draw, players will have to spend their tokens for each turn to get exclusive items. Every day, the game server will pick over 1000 winners and their rewards will be sent to them via their email. Note that the rewards will keep on changing every 4 fours, therefore, players will have plenty of chances to win Diwali-exclusive rewards

On the other hand, check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today and get amazing in-game rewards for free. 

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 21:

FFCMCPSJ99S3

MCPW3D28VZD6

XZJZE25WEFJJ

U8S47JGJH5MG

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFAC2YXE6RF2

MCPW2D1U3XA3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

U8S47JGJH5MG

FF9MJ31CXKRG

XZJZE25WEFJJ

UVX9PYZV54AC

FFCMCPSEN5MX

MCPW3D28VZD6

FFAC2YXE6RF2

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 21: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

