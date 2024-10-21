Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 21: Check out Diwali Lucky Draw event
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 21: Know how you can get premium rewards during the Diwali Lucky Draw event.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 21: Diwali is just a few days away and Free Fire Max has been rolling on events back to back to celebrate the festival of lights. Over the past week, we came across several Diwali-themed events such as Diwali Faded Wheel, Light vs Dark, and others. Now, the game has rolled out another exciting event called Diwali Lucky Draw, during which buyers can get exclusive rewards. Know more about the event and how you can get free in-game supplies.
Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 18
You may be interested in
- Titanium Black
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Mist Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Abyss Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Imagination Grey
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Gray
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 21: About Diwali Lucky Draw event
The Free Fire Max Diwali Lucky Draw event was officially rolled out on October 18 and it will stay live till November 7. To take part in the lucky draw, players will have to spend their tokens for each turn to get exclusive items. Every day, the game server will pick over 1000 winners and their rewards will be sent to them via their email. Note that the rewards will keep on changing every 4 fours, therefore, players will have plenty of chances to win Diwali-exclusive rewards
On the other hand, check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today and get amazing in-game rewards for free.
Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 17
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 21:
FFCMCPSJ99S3
MCPW3D28VZD6
XZJZE25WEFJJ
U8S47JGJH5MG
FF9MJ31CXKRG
FFAC2YXE6RF2
MCPW2D1U3XA3
BR43FMAPYEZZ
U8S47JGJH5MG
FF9MJ31CXKRG
XZJZE25WEFJJ
UVX9PYZV54AC
FFCMCPSEN5MX
MCPW3D28VZD6
FFAC2YXE6RF2
HNC95435FAGJ
MCPW2D1U3XA3
Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 16
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 21: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.
Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.
Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.
Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.
Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.
One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71729479155017