Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 22: Luck Royale Bolly Boli event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 22: Garena is dropping Diwali-themed events every few days, allowing players to immerse in the world of mobile gaming but with a new twist. Over the past week, we have encountered several exciting events, including exciting missions, exclusive rewards, and more. Now, Free Fire Max has another new event called Luck Royale Bolly Boli that empowers players with some new in-game rewards. If you also want exciting rewards then, know more about the Free Fire MAX Luck Royale Bolly Boli event.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 22: About Luck Royale Bolly Boli event

The Free Fire MAX Luck Royale Bolly Boli event was rolled on October 20 and it will stay live on the game till October 25, giving players enough time to gain desired rewards. The event consists of rewards such as 4 different Bolly Boli Voice packs, Swagger Damage Weapon Loot Crate, Supply Crate, Victory Wings Loot Crate, Armor Crate, and others. These rewards can be won by spinning, however, each will cost 5 diamonds, and the price will increase with each spin.

If you do not wish to spend your in-game currency for rewards, then check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes and get them for free without any additional costs.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 22:

FFCO 8BS5 JW2D

FF9M J31C XKRG

ZZAT XB24 QES8

VNY3 MQWN KEGU

XFW4 Z6Q8 82WY

HFNS J6W7 4Z48

FFCMCPSJ99S3

MCPW3D28VZD6

XZJZE25WEFJJ

U8S47JGJH5MG

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFAC2YXE6RF2

MCPW2D1U3XA3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 22: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

