Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 23: How to get Magma Quake Emote
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 23: Know about the Emote Royale Event and how to win the Magma Quake Emote.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 23: It is quite interesting to see several events dropping in every few days to celebrate Diwali. Over the past few days, Free Fire Max has filled the game with exciting events, rewards, themes, and others, attracting players to spend more time. Now, as the festival of lights nears, the game will roll out more crucial events. One of the recent popular events is the Free Fire MAX Emote Royale Event where players can win funny emotes. Know more about the event and how you can win Magma Quake Emote.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 23: Emote Royale Event
To get the Magma Quake Emote, players will have to enter the Free Fire MAX Emote Royale Event. The event was rolled out on October 20 and now you just have two more days to get exclusive emoticons. However, this event is based on luck as players will have to spin by spending their diamonds. Each spin would cost 11 diamonds, whereas 11 spins would cost 100 diamonds. Apart from Magma Quake Emote, players can also win Aura Boarder Emote, Arm Wave Emote, Modern Jazz Jackets, Loot Box- Golden Hand, and more.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 23:
FFCMCPSJ99S3
MCPW3D28VZD6
XZJZE25WEFJJ
U8S47JGJH5MG
FF9MJ31CXKRG
FFAC2YXE6RF2
MCPW2D1U3XA3
BR43FMAPYEZZ
U8S47JGJH5MG
FF9MJ31CXKRG
XZJZE25WEFJJ
UVX9PYZV54AC
FFCMCPSEN5MX
MCPW3D28VZD6
FFAC2YXE6RF2
HNC95435FAGJ
MCPW2D1U3XA3
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 23: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.
Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.
Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.
Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.
Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.
