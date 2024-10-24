Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 24: Wall Royale event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 24: Battle Royale games have been gaining much recognition in the mobile gaming industry with exciting new features, thrilling updates, back-to-back events, and exciting rewards. Over the years, the Free Fire Max has evolved to be one of the most popular games and now it's rolling some events themed around Diwali to kindle the festive spirit. Recently, the game rolled out the awaited Wall Royale event which consists of some exclusive rewards for players. Know more about the event.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 23: How to get Magma Quake Emote

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 24: About Wall Royale event

The Wall Royale event was rolled out on the server on October 21 and it will stay live on the game till October 27, giving players plenty of time to get on the event-exclusive rewards. During the events, players can win exciting rewards such as Gloo Wall- Aura of Chaos, Festiwall, Gloo Wall- Sticky Sweet, Gloo Wall- Miraculous Dream, and much more. However, to win these rewards players will have to spend diamonds to spin. Each spin would cost 5 diamonds, whereas 11 spins would cost 45 diamonds. Therefore, Free Fire Max is already providing a discount on the diamonds. Apart from the Wall Royale event, Know how you can get free rewards by redeeming the Free Fire MAX redeem codes.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 22

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 24:

FFCMCPSJ99S3

MCPW3D28VZD6

XZJZE25WEFJJ

U8S47JGJH5MG

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFAC2YXE6RF2

MCPW2D1U3XA3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

U8S47JGJH5MG

FF9MJ31CXKRG

XZJZE25WEFJJ

UVX9PYZV54AC

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 21

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 24: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!