Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 25: 3 tips for accurate headshots

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 25: Over the years, the mobile gaming industry has evolved and nowadays people are looking for fast-paced and real-time gaming experiences. Additionally, with growing technology, people also prefer higher graphics and smoothness to their gaming experience. However, only a few mobile games offer these experiences and Free Fire Max is one of those games. Free Fire Max is one such game that requires immense practice to master gameplay and become a pro player. Here are some headshot tips which could help you refine your aiming skills.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 25: Accurate headshot tips

Crosshair Placement: One of the most crucial things about headshots is placing the crosshair in the right direction that directly aims at the enemy's head. Use the aim-assist feature to lock in the aim of to enemy, making it easier to shoot your shot.

Choose characters wisely: If you want to enhance your aiming game, then make sure to choose characters that have better gun and aiming abilities.

Choice of scope: Apart from aiming, make sure to use the right range of scope to effectively spot and aim enemies. For a shorter range, you may not need a scope, but for a longer range look for an 8x scope.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 25:

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11HHGCGK3B

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF10617KGUF9

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF11NJN5YS3E

SARG886AV5GR

FF11WFNPP956

WCMERVCMUSZ9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF7MUY4ME6SC

MQJWNBVHYAQM

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

W4GPFVK2MR2C

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 25: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

