Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 28: Mystical Ring event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 28: When it comes to introducing exciting rewards, Free Fire Max never loses a chance to bring players exclusive in-game items. Such updates and events make the gaming experience more intuitive and attractive as players seek stylish gear. Amid Diwali, the game has been introducing several exciting events that consist of some rare and awaited rewards of the season. Recently, Free Fire Max introduced the Mystical Ring event which has been gaining much popularity in the mobile gaming industry, know what's about.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 28: Mystical Ring event

The Free Fire Mystical Ring event was rolled out on October 27 and it will stay in the game until November 9. This event is based on luck as players will have to spin to get exciting rewards. It has two major rewards, the Mystic Aura Bundle and the Sunscorch Priest Bundle. However, other rewards include Aura Token which can be redeemed later for prices such as Tainted Aura Bundle, Sunscorch Priestess Bundle, Arcticfire Priest Bundle, The Starlight Priest Bundle, and much more.

However, if you do not want to spend your in-game currency, then check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, and grab exclusive rewards for free.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 28:

WOPLMFJ4NTDHR3V

BMD8FUSQO4ZGINA

O74JF9YC6HXKGDU

VQRB39SHXW10IM8

590XATDKPVRG28N

4PAS6TQ87CXMLNV

V8CI2B3TL6QYXG7

AJEBVGL3ZYTKNUS

CT6P42J7GRH50Y8

YW2B64F7V8DHJM5

NRD8L6Y7M4E29U1

2W9FVBM36O5QGTK

68SZRP57IY4T2AH

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 28: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

