Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 29: Diwali Box Drop Event rewards
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 29: Another Diwali-exclusive event is here, know what it is and how players can win exciting rewards.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 29: Over the past few days, Free Fire Max has been launching back-to-back events to immerse in the festive season. With themed events and exclusive rewards, players in the race to win prizes and in-game items to flaunt their gaming skills. As we are aware of the Diwali calendar 2024, Free Fire Max has introduced another exciting called Diwali Box Drop which enables players to win Diwali bundles. Know more about the Free Fire Max Diwali Box Drop Event.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 29: Diwali Box Drop Event
The Free Fire Max Diwali Box Drop Event was introduced on October 25 and it will stay live on the server till November 7. This event is highly based on player's gaming skills as they will have to win matches to earn tokens. Players will have to play and win mades in different modes such as Battle Royale, Clash Squad, and Lone Wolf. Also to grab a higher number of tokens, players are advised to play in Lone Wolf mode.
The Diwali Box Drop Event consists of some exciting rewards such as Roaring Knight Bundle, Divine Warrior Bundle, Desi Gangster Bundle, Diwali 2024 Box, Flaming Beast banner, Loot Box - Magnificent, Parachute Skin, Katana Skin, and much more.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 29:
VQRB39SHXW10IM8
V8CI2B3TL6QYXG7
YW2B64F7V8DHJM5
68SZRP57IY4T2AH
CT6P42J7GRH50Y8
AJEBVGL3ZYTKNUS
NRD8L6Y7M4E29U1
BMD8FUSQO4ZGINA
4PAS6TQ87CXMLNV
2W9FVBM36O5QGTK
WOPLMFJ4NTDHR3V
590XATDKPVRG28N
O74JF9YC6HXKGDU
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 29: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.
Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.
Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.
Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.
Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.
