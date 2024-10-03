Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 3: Booyah Pass Ring Event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 3: October month has started which means Garena will gradually introduce new and exciting updates for players. These monthly events enable players to get hands-on exclusive or themed rewards. The game recently received the October 2024 Booyah Pass along with the Booyah Pass Ring Event which has been creating much buzz among the Indian players. If you also want to get rewards, then know about the new event and how you can get access to these in-game rewards for free.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 3: About Booyah Pass Ring Event

The Booyah Pass Ring Event was announced on October 1, 2024, and it will stay live till October 7, 2024. Therefore, players have just 7 days to get new event rewards. The players can simply spin to get BP Ring Tokens and once they have enough tokens, they can redeem evet exclusive rewards such as Booyah Pass Premium Plus, Booyah Pass Premium, 100 BP EXP, Armor Crate, Supply Crate, Pocket Market, and more. Players can also get free rewards by redeeming Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 3:

N3C6T1W9V7M2S4

J1O3A8R5V4W6X9

Z2A8R1Q6P5O3B9

O6W2Y8H9F1S3G7

X6J4E9H7G1K5F3

S1M9F4W8N7Q2H6

Q7I1K3Z6S8A2M4

Y4E6N2L9D7Q8T1

G7P4B9M1U6C5Z2

V6X9N7D2I4K3A8

E5K2C8G4T6P9J1

A4U7L5Q9Z2N3E8

F5U2D8B1O4R7L6

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 3: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

