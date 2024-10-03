 Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 3: Booyah Pass Ring Event rewards | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 3: Booyah Pass Ring Event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 3: Booyah Pass Ring Event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 3: The new Booyah Pass Ring Event is here during which players can win Booyah Pass Premium Plus. 

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 03 2024, 08:15 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 3: Booyah Pass Ring Event rewards
Know how you can get free in-game rewards with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. (Garena International)

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 3: October month has started which means Garena will gradually introduce new and exciting updates for players. These monthly events enable players to get hands-on exclusive or themed rewards. The game recently received the October 2024 Booyah Pass along with the Booyah Pass Ring Event which has been creating much buzz among the Indian players. If you also want to get rewards, then know about the new event and how you can get access to these in-game rewards for free. 

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 2: Reward for October Booyah Pass

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹119,990₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
12% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹140,999₹159,900
Buy now
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 3:  About Booyah Pass Ring Event

The Booyah Pass Ring Event was announced on October 1, 2024, and it will stay live till October 7, 2024. Therefore, players have just 7 days to get new event rewards. The players can simply spin to get BP Ring Tokens and once they have enough tokens, they can redeem evet exclusive rewards such as Booyah Pass Premium Plus, Booyah Pass Premium, 100 BP EXP, Armor Crate, Supply Crate, Pocket Market, and more. Players can also get free rewards by redeeming Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 1

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 3: 

N3C6T1W9V7M2S4

J1O3A8R5V4W6X9

Z2A8R1Q6P5O3B9

O6W2Y8H9F1S3G7

X6J4E9H7G1K5F3

S1M9F4W8N7Q2H6

Q7I1K3Z6S8A2M4

Y4E6N2L9D7Q8T1

G7P4B9M1U6C5Z2

V6X9N7D2I4K3A8

E5K2C8G4T6P9J1

A4U7L5Q9Z2N3E8

F5U2D8B1O4R7L6

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 30

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 3: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Oct, 08:15 IST
Trending: gta 6 trailer 2 may release next week: rockstar games ignites excitement among fans with marketing push gta online offering special birthday gift for longtime players: here’s how to claim it gta 6 new leak reveals massive gameplay, shorter main story, and endless side content for players- details gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes red dead redemption 2 mod revives classic dry landscape; transforms heartlands to match early versions garena free fire max redeem codes for october 2: reward for october booyah pass bgmi bans over 45000 accounts in india! check full list here garena free fire max redeem codes for october 1: camper’s guide for smart play ps5, ps4 gamers unable to play online games as psn goes down—here's sony's response bgmi login failure? krafton has a message for you! read here
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Online

Red Dead Online: New missions, Halloween events, and double rewards launching in October
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 2: Reward for October Booyah Pass

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 2: Reward for October Booyah Pass
GTA Online offering special birthday gift for longtime players: Here’s how to claim it

GTA Online offering special birthday gift for longtime players: Here’s how to claim it
PS5, PS4

PSN outage leaves PS5, PS4 gamers offline for half a day: A look at major outages so far
ps5 pro, ps5, ps4

PS5, PS4 gamers unable to play online games as PSN goes down—Here's Sony's response

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Realme NARZO 70x, Samsung Galaxy M35, and other smartphone under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15000

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Realme NARZO 70x, Samsung Galaxy M35, and other smartphone under 15000
best 25 litre geysers

10 best 25 litre geysers: Orient, Crompton to Havells, here are top options for the best experience
Samsung Galaxy M15 5G

Amazon Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy M15, Poco X6 Neo, iQOO Z9x, and other 5 budget smartphones to buy
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets