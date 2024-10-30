Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 30: New Faded Wheel event is here

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 30: The month of October has almost ended, which means we are slowly transitioning to winter. Free Fire Max is expected to roll out November's Boyaah pass with new features, events, updates, and rewards, allowing players to experience something new and unique. Just ahead of Diwali, Free Fire Max has introduced a new Feathered Aura Faded Wheel event which consists of some exciting rewards for players. Know more about the event and its rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 30: Feathered Aura Faded Wheel event

The Free Fire Max Feathered Aura Faded Wheel event was rolled out to the server on October 29 and it will stay live on the game till November 5. The events consist of some exciting rewards with major ones being the Feathered Aura Arrival Animation and the Motorbike – Aura of Chaos. Other rewards include 2x Magic Cube Fragments, 2x Skull Hunter Weapon Loot Crate, Loot Box – Frozen Fox, 3x Supply Crates, and much more. To get hands on these rewards players will have to spin by spending their diamonds and with each spin, the prices will start to increase.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 30:

VFGVJMCKDMHN

NDJDFBGJFJFK

ERTYHJNBVCDS

F10IUJHGVCDSE

F7UIJHBGFDFR

FXCVBNMKDSXC

FOKMJNBVCXSD

FFTQT5IRMCNX

FF7WSMOCN44Z

FFA9UVHX4H7D

FFAOES11YL2D

FFX6OC2IIVYU

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 30: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

