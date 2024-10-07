Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 7: Effective loot management tips

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 7: Battle Royale games have been gaining much recognition in the mobile gaming industry. Such games are known for their intensive gameplay, timely events with rewards, real-time war experience and more. However, games such as Free Fire MAX require practice and smart tips to get hold of the game and play like a pro. One of the most crucial things about the game is loot management. Know how you can loot effectively.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 7: Loot management tips

The first crucial part of the game is deciding where to land, as the landing spot will determine your loot for the initial stages. Therefore, decide your landing spot carefully to extract enough loot that can last you till the end.

Keep your setting in auto pick-up mode, making it faster and easier to pick up supplies. Additionally, auto-pick will automatically analyse if you need a particular supply or not or if you already have enough in your inventory.

If you kill an enemy, then make sure to loot their crate as you can find all important supplies, making your loot sufficient.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 7

R9UVPEYJOXZX

FF9MJ31CXKRG

HAYATOAVU76V

FF11WFNPP956

MCPW3D28VZD6

FFPLUED93XRT

FFAC2YXE6RF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

MCPW2D2WKWF2

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFIC33NTEUKA

UVX9PYZV54AC

MCPW2D1U3XA3

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFCMCPSEN5MX

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 7: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

