Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 9: 3 tips to become a pro player

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Oct 09 2024, 08:08 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 9

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 9: What do you look for in a Battle Royale game? Powerful guns, intense gaming sessions, interesting maps, and others. However, these things alone will not help you enjoy the match until you become swift to the game and survive the battle till the end. Therefore, playing Battle Royale games requires immense practice and dedication for an intense gaming experience. Know how you can become a pro player. 

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 9: Tips to become a pro player

  • Study different maps: In Free Fire Max players must get familiarised with different maps and hideout locations. This way players can locate effective loot locations, play zones, hide-out locations, and others. Knowing these places could give you a greater edge.
  • Loot management: Making effective loot is one of the crucial things in the game as without enough supply you can not last longer. Therefore, make sure to have enough ammo, health gears, customisation attachments, and other necessary items.
  • Prefer playing in stealth mode and avoiding unnecessary fights. This will allow you to focus on survival and move ahead to the play zones effectively.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 9:

 

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFAC2YXE6RF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW3D28VZD6

FFPLUED93XRT

FFCMCPSJ99S3

MCPW2D2WKWF2

BR43FMAPYEZZ

HAYATOAVU76V

FFCMCPSEN5MX

U8S47JGJH5MG

FF11WFNPP956

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FFIC33NTEUKA

UVX9PYZV54AC

MCPW2D1U3XA3

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 9: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

First Published Date: 09 Oct, 08:08 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets