Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 11: Know how to get Cuboot Moon
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 11: Check out how you can get your hands on the exclusive Shoes Royale event rewards.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 11: Garena Free Fire MAX is currently running the Shoes Royale event during which players can grab exciting pieces of shoe collections. However, the main attraction of the event is these four exclusive shoes: Cuboot Solar, Cuboot Moon, Cuboot Stars, and Heister Mastermind. Now, players have just one day to grab these exclusive shoes, since the event has been live for almost two weeks and it will finally end on September 12. Know how you can still get the Cuboot Moon shoes.
Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 10
You may be interested in
- Titanium Black
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Black Titanium
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Black
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB Storage
- Mist Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Abyss Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Imagination Grey
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Pure Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Gray
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Transparent Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 11: How to get the Cuboot Moon shoes
To participate in the Cuboot Moon shoes, players will have to spin to get their hands on the exclusive event rewards. However, each spin would cost in-game diamonds and the first few spins will not assure buyers of their desired rewards. Therefore, to get the Cuboot Moon shoes, players will have to play for multiple spins. According to the SportKeeda report, Free Fire is providing assured rewards within 50 spins, therefore, with about 250 attempts may get all the exclusive shoes of the event.
Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 9
On the other hand, if you do not wish to spend your in-game current, you can also get in-game rewards for free by redeeming the Free Fire MAX redeem codes.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 11:
WEYVGQC3CT8Q
GCNVA2PDRGRZ
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
3IBBMSL7AK8G
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
SARG886AV5GR
X99TK56XDJ4X
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
FF7MUY4ME6SC
Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 6
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 11: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.
Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.
Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.
Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards
Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.
One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71726022817983