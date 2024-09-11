 Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 11: Know how to get Cuboot Moon | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 11: Know how to get Cuboot Moon

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 11: Know how to get Cuboot Moon

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 11: Check out how you can get your hands on the exclusive  Shoes Royale event rewards.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 11 2024, 08:22 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 11: Know how to get Cuboot Moon
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 11 are here, check details. (Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 11: Garena Free Fire MAX is currently running the Shoes Royale event during which players can grab exciting pieces of shoe collections. However, the main attraction of the event is these four exclusive shoes: Cuboot Solar, Cuboot Moon, Cuboot Stars, and Heister Mastermind. Now, players have just one day to grab these exclusive shoes, since the event has been live for almost two weeks and it will finally end on September 12. Know how you can still get the Cuboot Moon shoes. 

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 10

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 11: How to get the Cuboot Moon shoes

To participate in the Cuboot Moon shoes, players will have to spin to get their hands on the exclusive event rewards. However, each spin would cost in-game diamonds and the first few spins will not assure buyers of their desired rewards. Therefore, to get the Cuboot Moon shoes, players will have to play for multiple spins. According to the SportKeeda report, Free Fire is providing assured rewards within 50 spins, therefore, with about 250 attempts may get all the exclusive shoes of the event. 

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 9

On the other hand, if you do not wish to spend your in-game current, you can also get in-game rewards for free by redeeming the Free Fire MAX redeem codes. 

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 11: 

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

3IBBMSL7AK8G

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

SARG886AV5GR

X99TK56XDJ4X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 6

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 11: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using  Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

First Published Date: 11 Sep, 08:21 IST
