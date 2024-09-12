Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 12: Know when to use grenades

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 11: Batte Royale games like Garena Free Fire MAX are real-time warzone games. Therefore, such games require the utmost practice and understanding of the game to master its tricks. While learning the quick action and weapon gameplay is necessary, the most underrated trick anyone tells you is the effective use of grenades in the game. These drop balls play a huge role in the game and knowing when and where to use them could come as a greater benefit.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 11: When and where to use grenades?

Smoke grenades are one of the most powerful yet underrated weapons in the game, players can use them to change their hideout, close into their enemies, or save their team member's life.

Use explosive grenades when you are surrounded by enemies and throw them at different locations to scare them to change their hideouts, this will help you locate enemies easily. If they are hiding in a close place, the grenades could generate severe damage.

Smoke grenades can also be used to distract enemies in the last few zones. This will allow players to change their hiding locations from time to time or sometimes even locate enemies once they start firing.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 11:

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

3IBBMSL7AK8G

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

SARG886AV5GR

X99TK56XDJ4X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 11: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

