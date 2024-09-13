Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 13: Know how to get free rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 13: Since the Free Fire standard version, most of the players have been shifted to the Free Fire MAX. While there was news for the launch of the standard Free Fire version in the country last year, however, there is no certainty over when the game will be introduced again. Therefore, if you want a similar or better gaming experience then try out the Free Fire MAX which is one level better than the standard version.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 12

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 13: What is the difference between Free Fire and Free Fire MAX?

The only major difference between standard Free Fire and the Free Fire MAX is that it provides better graphics. Therefore, players can enjoy gameplay with attractive visuals and animations, making the overall experience enhanced. While, all the other things such as characters, maps, gaming setup, and others remain similar to the standard Free Fire version.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 11

Also, if you are looking to get freebies from Free Fire MAX, then today's redeem codes are here and you can grab several exciting in-game rewards for free.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 13:

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

3IBBMSL7AK8G

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

FF11NJN5YS3E

YXY3EGTLHGJX

3IBBMSL7AK8G

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

SARG886AV5GR

X99TK56XDJ4X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 10

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 13: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!